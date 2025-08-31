Can Arizona lottery winners keep their identity private after a jackpot win?

Garden Grove, CA - November 02: Alberto Lara checks for winning scratchers at the lottery station inside ABC Liquor in Garden Grove, CA, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The Powerball prize soared to $1.2 billion after no winners were found Monday. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Many refer to winning the lottery as a life-altering experience. With the joy of winning a jackpot also comes a multitude of questions, including whether lottery winners can remain anonymous.

In Arizona, where most people participate in games like Powerball and Mega Millions, this has become a topic of importance. Some states will allow winners to keep their names private, and other states require full disclosure to ensure transparency.

Arizona's rules fall somewhere in between, while also allowing for some protections, the anonymity only lasts a limited amount of time.

What Arizona law says about lottery winner anonymity

Arizona is one of a few states that permits lottery winners to remain anonymous, but only for a small window of time. State law currently allows winners' names to remain confidential for 90 days following the prize being claimed.

During that time, winners' personal information is kept private to mitigate any safety or security issues. Ninety days after winning, however, the information about the winner is considered public record.

This means that the winners' names may be released upon request, though winners' addresses and phone numbers remain protected.

Why Arizona provides temporary privacy for winners

The 90-day privacy period is designed to give winners time to adjust to their new circumstances. Lottery officials say this window allows people to make important decisions, such as meeting with financial advisers, setting up accounts, and planning for the future, without the pressure of immediate public attention.

This balance between privacy and transparency aims to keep the lottery system open and fair while protecting winners during the early stages of their win.

What lottery players should keep in mind in Arizona

When it comes to players in Arizona, knowing the rules ahead of the purchase is paramount. Once a player claims a jackpot, he or she will most likely have 90 days of anonymity before their name could be made public.

It would be wise for winning players to spend most of their 90 days to make plans. We recommend that jackpot winners get professional help to help them with their new wealth.

While the law guarantees no total anonymity, there is a small window of privacy afforded to winners.