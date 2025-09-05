Big Brother star Mickey breaks her silence after mistaking a faux T'kor hat for the real thing

Mickey from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@themickeyclee)

Big Brother season 27 star and latest evictee, Mickey Lee, has finally spoken out about the T’kor hat controversy.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on September 5, 2025, Mickey revealed why she believed the pink crochet hat, which she wore on the show, was designed by season 26 alum T’kor Clottey.

Mickey explained the mix-up, disclosing that the hat was gifted to her.

“What’s funny is, I was seeing a guy before I came here, and he gifted me with two hats because he [knew] I was a Big Brother fan. And he said they were from her [T’kor’s] line, and which is why I was so happy to wear them and support her,” Mickey said.

The houseguest clarified that she did not intentionally lie about owning a product from T’kor’s line.

Instead, she fell prey to a mix-up she was unaware of.

Season 26 alum T’kor is the owner of T’kor Couture, which she founded in 2020. Her company specializes in crochet items, including hats.

Mickey was under the impression that the hat she wore was from the brand. However, netizens investigated and found the item on Shein.

Big Brother evictee Mickey calls the hat mix-up unfortunate

Mickey thought she was wearing a hat designed by T’kor, but it, unfortunately, turned out to be a dupe.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Mickey confessed that she “just found out” that her hat was, in fact, not authentic like she had claimed it was on the show.

She then explained that she was not the one who bought the accessory, and that it was gifted to her by someone she was dating.

According to her, it was the main reason for the mix-up.

Mickey said that she wore it to show her support for T’kor’s business, but did not know that it would trigger backlash from Big Brother fans.

She admitted that the confusion surrounding the hat and her finding out that the one she owned was fake was “very unfortunate.”

However, instead of letting the public’s opinion weigh her down, Mickey now planned to actually purchase something for herself from T’kor’s line.

T’kor was one of the contestants on season 26 of Big Brother. During her time on the series, she wore multiple designs of her own, earning popularity among viewers.

Mickey, in season 27, wore a hot pink crochet bucket hat that looked similar to the one T’kor wore last year.

The live feeds showed Mickey claiming the accessory was one of T’kor’s products in a conversation with co-star and former winner, Rachel Reilly.

When Rachel asked Mickey where she got the hat, she confidently answered, “T’kor Couture.”

When Rachel expressed her surprise, Mickey added that she loved to “support businesses.”

Reflecting on that moment, Mickey told Us Weekly that:

“I’m not even a hat girlie, but I’m like, okay, let me try to find a way to wear this and shout her out.”

Contrary to her expectations, the conversation went viral on social media.

Soon after, internet sleuths began investigating the origins of Mickey’s hat. They discovered that the hat was not featured on T’kor’s website, but was available on Shein.

At the time, Big Brother season 26 winner Chelsie Baham also commented on the controversy, sharing that she had talked to T’kor about Mickey’s hat. On September 2, she took to X to say:

“The voice memo I got from TKor saying that ain’t her hat…. WHYYYYY, MICKEEYYYY?!”

Mickey was eliminated from the Big Brother house in the September 4 episode after receiving six votes in favor of her eviction.

Stay tuned for more updates.