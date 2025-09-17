Big Brother 27 spoilers: Veto save sparks late-night strategy talks about keeping a comp threat or cutting ties

Kelley from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The events of Big Brother 27 continued to unfold after the latest Power of Veto ceremony, where Morgan used the veto to remove Ava from the block. As a result, Lauren became the replacement nominee, prompting several houseguests to hold late-night discussions about their next moves.

Conversations focused on whether to maintain a strong competitor in the house or to sever alliances that could influence votes. Houseguests examined the dynamics between players, existing untouchables, and potential strategies to navigate the week’s eviction.

Late-night strategy talks heat up after the Veto save on Big Brother 27

Morgan, Vinny, and Ashley weigh Kelley versus Lauren

At 10 p.m. in the lounge room, Morgan told Vinny and Ashley that she believed Kelley’s position created a clear decision point. Morgan explained that she wanted Kelley gone and emphasized that Kelley was the perfect person to take to the end as a "threat," questioning why they would not keep her. She added,

"If we want to keep Lauren, Kelley has to go. There’s no exchange because of those three."

Vinny responded by emphasizing the need to break apart the trio of Kelley, Ava, and Lauren. Morgan explained that she kept focusing on the connection between Kelley and Keanu, pointing out that there was no way Kelley would suddenly "split" from Keanu in week 11, as their alliance remained strong.

Ashley later reassured Morgan that the decision she made was the right one, highlighting the strategic necessity behind it. Vinny added that if Lauren managed to win, it would be the "best case scenario," reflecting the favorable outcome they were hoping for given the current state of the game.

Vinny and Lauren reflect on the veto move

By 10:40 p.m., Lauren and Vinny met for a confidential chat in the HOH room to discuss the veto decision's aftermath. Lauren had to confess to Vinny that he was right, they were going to be gone, and that Morgan was the one going to have the least amount of trouble.

Vinny said that he was feeling "pressured" by the result, pointing out that the situation was framed to him as no other alternative: it was either carry out the action, or nobody would respect him.

Vinny later on gave a more detailed account of his view concerning the use of the veto, stating that he did so to save his "number one L," while Lauren employed it as a consequence of her desire for him to be on the block.

Their talk revealed the dual facets of Morgan's decision - the ones that concerned their personal lives and the game, giving no clues about how much trust was left among them.

Ava and Lauren calculate paths forward

At 11:55 p.m. in the HOH room, Ava and Lauren began analyzing potential vote outcomes and survival strategies. Lauren told Ava that she had "to win Block Buster", emphasizing that it was the only way to secure her position. Ava reassured her that she would remain in the game, noting it was her time and outlining the steps to get there.

The pair discussed possible threats in the game, with Lauren mentioning that if Morgan reached the end, she would likely win over everyone, including Keanu.

Ava highlighted that production was building something "humongous" outside, indicating a significant upcoming challenge or event in the game. Lauren expressed determination by adding,

"I will stay on that d*mn rope till the cows come home."

