Big Brother 27 spoilers: Tipsy houseguest rants about clout and loyalty as veto reshapes nominations

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The latest Big Brother 27 live feeds provided a clear look at how the week’s nominations shifted and how one houseguest reacted under the influence of alcohol. The veto competition determined the direction of the game, and the aftermath placed new dynamics in motion inside the house.

Morgan secured the Power of Veto and chose to remove Ava from the block, leading Vinny, the current Head of Household, to name Lauren as the replacement nominee. Meanwhile, Ava spent the evening with wine in hand, voicing her thoughts on clout, loyalty, and house relationships.

Veto shift and late-night rant in the Big Brother 27 house

Veto win changes the block

The week began with Vinny as Head of Household and three nominees: Ava, Kelley, and Keanu. The selected veto players were Ava, Kelley, Keanu, Morgan, and Lauren. Morgan secured the Power of Veto and later used it to remove Ava from the block. In response, Vinny nominated Lauren as the replacement.

The veto reshaping left the final nominees as Kelley, Keanu, and Lauren. The feeds also captured lighthearted moments in the kitchen before the ceremony, where Vinny, Lauren, Keanu, and Kelley quizzed each other on U.S. capital cities.

During a later bedroom conversation, Ava reassured Lauren about the vote count following the renomination. Ava told her,

“First of all, you’re not leaving this week. You definitely have mine and Kelley’s vote. And I know over Kelley’s, you have Ashley’s because she has a personal vendetta against me. And then they all break the tie in your favor if there is a tie.”

She encouraged Lauren not to sit with the others in the kitchen, calling them “horrible” as she urged her to stay away.

Ava’s wine-fueled remarks

Later that night, Ava spent time in the bedroom drinking wine and speaking aloud to the cameras. She described the appeal of having two glasses of wine as the ability to move on to the second after finishing the first, summarized by the line "One glass down, one more to go." She then asked whether her boyfriend still liked her and prompted production to indicate approval by shaking the camera.

Ava’s commentary shifted toward whether a well-known entertainer would recognize her; she questioned which random celebrity might know who she is. She also referenced her place in the game by invoking the concept she identified as the "Weird Girl Archetype" and questioned how often that archetype advances as far as she had.

In a later exchange with Lauren, Lauren recounted that she had left two "Michelob" beers in the fridge after her Head of Household and that Morgan and Keanu drank them. Ava characterized that incident as evidence of hostile behavior, using language that described Morgan and Keanu as malevolent forces.

Loyalty and villain talk

Ava also discussed her view of loyalty and villainy within the house. She advised Lauren not to view Morgan as inherently antagonistic, explaining that she did not see Morgan as a “villain” but described Vinny as the true one in her eyes.

She elaborated further, saying that Vinny should have been the one most concerned about how events unfolded and stressed that from her perspective, he was a repeated “villain.” Later, she claimed,

“If he ever gets to those final two chairs.. I control the votes.. He knows exactly what he is doing. Exactly!”

