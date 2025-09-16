Big Brother 27 spoilers: Tensions rise over who benefits most from this week’s moves

Lauren from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

This week in the Big Brother 27 house, the game’s latest moves have raised questions about which houseguest benefits most from recent decisions. Head of Household Vinny nominated Ava, Lauren, and Kelley for eviction, while Keanu joined the nominations.

During the Power of Veto competition, Morgan won and used the veto on Ava, prompting Lauren to take Ava’s place on the block. Conversations among houseguests throughout the evening reflected concerns about strategy, alliances, and individual game outcomes.

The resulting decisions and discussions reflect the events and conversations that occurred in the house this week.

Houseguests assess strategic advantages following this week’s moves on Big Brother 27

HOH conversations and strategic concerns

Houseguests Ashley and Morgan discussed the impact of Kelley's presence in the house on future moves. Ashley stated that if Kelley remains, they would have to nominate Lauren.

Morgan reacted by pleading to the "BB Gods," emphasizing the importance of the upcoming week’s outcomes. Ashley added that Kelley might be casting a spell, and later emphasized,

"If Freaking Kelley stays this week, it throws everything off!"

Morgan concluded that they needed to win, emphasizing the immediate priority for the week. Ashley further noted that if Kelley stayed, it would result in Lauren reaching the final 5. Morgan acknowledged this outcome, and Ashley described it as the "worst case scenario" for their strategy.

Emotional reflections among houseguests

Vinny spoke with Morgan about his emotions during the season, stating that he was "embarrassed" for how much he had cried this season. Morgan responded that Vinny should not be embarrassed and that emotions are healthy. Vinny clarified that this was the main reason he could not watch the season.

Morgan again emphasized that emotions are healthy. Vinny added that there were not that many, describing them as "too many," and Morgan replied that there is no such thing as too many emotions.

Veto decisions and game implications

Following the Power of Veto ceremony, Lauren and Vinny discussed how Morgan’s decisions affected their standing in the game.

Vinny stated that Morgan said it was difficult for her to make him a "promise" because she had just been on the block and thought she was the target, but she assured him that, because he was being honest with her, she would follow through completely and not waver.

Vinny also noted,

"The only scary part is if you win HOH and you put me next to Morgan, I go home because Morgan bought so much favor with Ava today."

Lauren responded no when asked if she would want Vinny gone. Vinny asked if Morgan had ruined his "game," and Lauren confirmed that Morgan did. Vinny added that Morgan doing so was the only thing he and Keanu had in common. Lauren concluded by stating that she really hopes Kelley stays.

Vinny also said that he and Lauren had a much more "similar" game compared to Morgan. At the end of their conversation, Vinny asked if they were still "friends," and Lauren replied yes.

The conversations reflect the positions and statements of houseguests regarding nominations and veto use. Vinny, Lauren, Ashley, and Morgan spoke about the impact of current decisions on immediate gameplay. Morgan’s veto use, Ashley’s concern about Kelley, and Vinny and Lauren’s discussion of potential outcomes were central to the evening’s interactions.

