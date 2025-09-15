Big Brother 27 spoilers: Tense veto decisions expose cracks in trust between alliance members

Ava from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

On September 15, the Big Brother 27 live feeds captured a series of events that reshaped the nominations and revealed tension among key players. With Vinny as the current Head of Household, the nominees initially included Ava, Kelley, and Keanu.

The Power of Veto competition added another layer when Morgan secured the win and later chose to use it on Ava. This move forced a replacement, placing Lauren on the block.

The outcome not only altered the week’s structure but also set the stage for conversations that exposed differing views within the existing alliance.

Veto outcome shifts nominations and tests alliance loyalty inside the Big Brother 27 house

Morgan explains the Veto decision to Vince

After winning the Power of Veto, Morgan made it clear she intended to use it. Speaking to Vince, she explained that she was always set on using the veto and would not be swayed from that decision.

She emphasized that from the moment she won, she knew she wanted to follow through, saying it was something she would do “regardless.”

Morgan also shared her frustration with the back-and-forth discussions before the ceremony.

“That is why I was pissed. I was either going to go back with what I promised myself coming into this game or folding for you. That is why I prefer you told me from the very beginning and keep it consistent. Because we agreed and it made sense.”

Vince acknowledged the pressure of the moment, noting it was a “pretty big one” when Morgan pointed out he would have had to make a choice either way after her veto use.

Concerns about Lauren’s position

Morgan pressed Vince about his reluctance to target Lauren. She told him that if Lauren stayed this week, she would also remain safe in the event of a future Head of Household win, including his own.

Vince responded that she did not “know” that outcome for certain.

She later explained that the situation made her feel the alliance was “temporary” for him, especially after he admitted that his ideal final three included Lauren.

Morgan added that this made her work harder to keep Ashley safe in the game.

Later, Vince told Morgan that he viewed Ashley as always choosing Morgan over him, which made him feel like the third wheel.

He described Morgan and Ashley as a close duo, while he had “zero connection” with Ashley. Vince added that Lauren consistently picked him, which he saw as a safeguard for his position.

Vince and Lauren’s follow-up

After the ceremony, Vince reassured Lauren about her safety and discussed the week’s direction. Lauren asked him if he would vote out Keanu since he was targeting her directly, to which Vince agreed.

Vince then explained to Lauren that Morgan had been determined to use the veto, saying she had “admitted” she was going to use it no matter what.

Lauren confirmed this by asking if Morgan had told him that, and Vince replied that she did.

Later in their discussion, Lauren expressed her focus on upcoming competitions, telling Vince,

“I really want HOH next week.. I really really do.” Vince replied, “I think it will be tailored made for you holding onto a rope that goes in a circle.”

In addition to the strategic discussions, the live feed highlights included Kelley checking in with Lauren about how she was feeling, Ava drinking in the tub and commenting that “truth is stranger than fiction,” and ongoing study sessions among houseguests preparing for competitions.

