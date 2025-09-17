Big Brother 27 spoilers: Replacement nominee shifts eviction plans after unexpected veto move

Keanu from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The latest Big Brother 27 Power of Veto ceremony introduced a new layer of strategy inside the house. Morgan secured the veto win and ultimately decided to use it on Ava, removing her from the block.

This choice required a replacement nominee, with Head of Household Vinny naming Lauren to take her place. The switch prompted discussions among houseguests about how the eviction vote might unfold and whether the new nomination would redirect attention away from original targets.

Conversations throughout the house showed shifting priorities, as players weighed their options in light of the unexpected change.

Replacement nominee reshapes voting dynamics after the Veto decision on Big Brother 27

In the lounge, Keanu spoke with Vinny about his concerns regarding the evolving nomination setup. He explained his approach to targeting specific houseguests, saying he would do his "best" and emphasized that since everyone competes in the veto, it made sense to nominate whoever they wanted right away.

He also outlined his preferred strategy involving Morgan and Lauren as nominees, stating,

"I’m gonna put up Lauren, Morgan right off the bat if it’s two noms, to ensure that one of them goes home no matter what. But if I win the veto, I’m gonna take Lauren off and put it like Ava up or somebody."

Vinny acknowledged Keanu’s point, explaining that the move was done with intention and that if it worked, it could be a "free ticket to the end." Their exchange reflected uncertainty over whether votes would align to remove Morgan or if Ava’s loyalty could influence outcomes.

Morgan explains her veto decision to Lauren

Later in the HOH room, Morgan discussed the difficulty of using the veto on Ava, admitting the choice was not simple. She told Lauren that "it wasn’t easy for me to use that veto," explaining how she had thought about the decision until early morning hours each day and had lost sleep over it because of the weight of the Power of Veto.

Morgan emphasized that the move was focused on her own position in the game. She added,

"That was the first time I made a selfish decision that I felt was better for my game. And unfortunately, Vince wasn’t happy about it. Did he want me to use that veto? No."

She further explained the promise she made regarding Lauren’s safety, saying that Vinny assured her that if Lauren were to go on the block, she would be kept safe because he needed her in the game.

At that time, Morgan admitted she did not trust Lauren since she had recently put her on the block as a target, highlighting the difficulty of honoring that "promise."

Votes and loyalties under discussion

As the conversation continued, Lauren expressed uncertainty about her position in the house, explaining that she did not know if she had anyone "100%" on her side and was still trying to navigate the situation.

Morgan reassured her that the current vote outlook suggested safety, stating that if she were next to Kelley, then Kelley would be "evicted" because Ava would likely vote to evict Kelley. She also emphasized the potential voting dynamics, noting,

"You would have to have his vote. You would have Ash’s vote. And I know that Keanu would vote you out. And like I said, I did tell Vince that I would keep you."

Lauren responded by acknowledging her hope in that scenario, simply saying she "hope so."

