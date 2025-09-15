Big Brother 27 spoilers: Power plays redraw the target list

Lauren from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @lauren_domingue)

Big Brother 27 continues to deliver strategic turns as the September 15, 2025, live feed updates revealed how alliances and plans shifted after the Power of Veto ceremony.

Head of Household Vinny originally nominated Ava Lauren, Kelley, and Keanu for eviction. The veto introduced a twist when Morgan secured the win and used it to remove Ava from the block.

This decision forced Vinny to nominate Lauren as the replacement, which immediately changed the dynamics inside the Big Brother house.

The feeds showed how multiple houseguests reacted to these moves, revealing new layers of tension and shifting targets.

Lauren tried to repair her standing by stressing loyalty and long-term partnerships.

At the same time, Keanu pressed Vinny on independence and honesty, while Kelley and Lauren reconnected to measure how far they could trust each other.

Morgan remained vocal about consistency, while Vinny struggled to manage competing demands from allies.

These interactions underline how quickly the game can turn in a single week.

Conversations highlighted doubts about trust, frustration with broken promises, and attempts to realign before the next competition.

With the Blockbuster looming, the outcome could heavily influence whether Vinny maintains control or loses ground to rival players.

Keanu questions loyalty and independence in the Big Brother house

After Lauren’s replacement nomination, Keanu took time to meet with Vinny and share his concerns. He told him that too many decisions were being shaped by other Big Brother players, saying,



“You need to start working through things on your own and stop listening to people coming into the room and crying.”



Keanu suggested that relying on others for input would leave Vinny vulnerable, especially if conversations kept circling between Morgan, Kelley, and Lauren.

Vinny admitted that information often moved around the house faster than expected. He observed that comments he made to Keanu would reach Kelley, and anything said to Morgan or Ashley would quickly find its way back to Keanu.

He explained this cycle as one reason why he tried to limit conversations to only a few trusted players.

Keanu emphasized that this approach might still not be enough if Vinny continued to let others dictate decisions.

Their discussion reflected his desire to make the week’s outcome about independence rather than influence.

This moment also revealed how Keanu hoped to secure his position by positioning himself as someone who could separate game strategy from emotional appeals.

Kelley and Lauren weigh their options in the Big Brother house

Later in the day, Kelley checked in with Lauren to see how she was handling her time on the block. Kelley asked,



“How are you doing? It’s been a long time since I knew how you were feeling.”



Lauren explained that she was focused on studying the game and preparing for the Blockbuster competition.

This quiet moment highlighted how both players recognized the importance of working together despite their positions.

Lauren had already stressed to Vinny earlier that Kelley trusted her more than anyone, and this conversation seemed to confirm that Kelley still valued their connection.

Both understood that Keanu believed he had the numbers and that perception could be used to their advantage.

Kelley did not make promises but listened closely as Lauren shared her perspective on how the votes could fall. The exchange showed that while alliances were shifting, personal trust still mattered.

For Lauren, this was a chance to strengthen ties that could keep her safe if the Blockbuster turned against Keanu.

For Kelley, it was an opportunity to remain flexible while still aligning herself with someone who had no intention of targeting her directly.





