Big Brother 27 spoilers: POV win sparks debate over targeting a trusted ally

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The September 13, 2025, Big Brother 27 live feeds captured significant shifts inside the house following the latest Power of Veto competition. Morgan secured the veto, ensuring her safety while opening new possibilities for how the week’s nominations could change.

The result immediately prompted discussions among several houseguests, centering on whether Head of Household Vinny should use this opportunity to target one of his own allies, Lauren.

Conversations in the HOH room and bedrooms revealed divided perspectives, with Keanu urging Vinny to make the move while Ava warned strongly against it, setting up difficult choices before the veto ceremony.

Morgan’s veto win raises questions about Vinny’s next move on Big Brother 27

Keanu urges Vinny to target Lauren

In the HOH room, Keanu pressed Vinny to view Lauren as a potential target. Vinny acknowledged that nominating her would be difficult since she had previously used the veto on him, calling it a “big statement.”

KKeanu urged Vinny not to overlook the chance, pointing out that taking out a strong competitor was often the right move.

He also emphasized that Morgan’s veto win created a scenario where Lauren could be eliminated without Vinny having to break a tie. Keanu explained,

“If Morgan uses the veto on me those are the 3 votes you need. You don’t even have to break a tie.”

Later in the same conversation, Keanu emphasized the strategic timing, telling Vinny there would not be another "opportunity" as easy to remove Lauren from the game.

Vinny acknowledged the point but admitted the decision would come with personal difficulty.

Ava warns Vinny against the move

Shortly afterward, Ava expressed her disapproval of the plan during a conversation with Lauren in the bedroom around 2:50 p.m.

She told Vinny that nominating Lauren would be the “stupidest” game decision and warned that he would lose her jury vote if he proceeded.

Ava also addressed the possibility of Vinny shifting blame, making it clear that it would not be Morgan’s decision but entirely his own.

Lauren acknowledged Ava’s defense by responding with, “I appreciate you.”

Later that day, Ava spoke directly to the cameras about the situation. She recalled how Lauren had previously used the veto to help Vinny and admitted she now lacked the “strength” to accept the idea of Lauren being targeted.

Ava questioned Vinny’s willingness to consider nominating Lauren, remarking,

“She uses the veto on him. If she keeps him safe as HOH. And how does he repay her? By thinking about putting her on the block.”

Vinny weighs Keanu’s reassurance

Vinny and Keanu revisited the discussion in the HOH room. Keanu described the plan as mutually beneficial and called it a “win, win, win.”

Vinny admitted that the decision would be a slight loss for him personally. Keanu reassured him that he could help ease the fallout with Lauren by taking responsibility in his goodbye message if she were evicted.

He explained that he would clarify that Lauren’s departure was not Vinny’s choice but a strategic move.

Vinny agreed that this approach would be “super helpful” in lessening the impact on his relationship with her.

The conversation closed with Keanu promising to follow through, stating,

“I’ll definitely, I swear I’ll do that. Vinny didn’t want you to go, but unfortunately, you know, we saw the opportunity and we had to take it.”

Stay tuned for more updates.