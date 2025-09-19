Big Brother 27 spoilers: Houseguests strategize on targeting a major threat before the next round of nominations

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

In the lead-up to the next nominations on Big Brother 27, several houseguests have focused their conversations on removing Morgan from the game.

Multiple players, including Keanu, Vinny, and Ava, discussed the potential risks of keeping her in the house, with the concern centered on her competition record and influence.

Their strategy talks indicate that Morgan may be the primary target moving into the next round, as discussions repeatedly highlighted her as the houseguest whose eviction would benefit several remaining players.

Morgan emerges as the primary target before nominations on Big Brother 27

Keanu outlines his position in a private conversation

In a moment alone in the kitchen, Keanu expressed his thoughts on past gameplay decisions and his current approach to the upcoming competitions.

He emphasized that anyone who would “backstab” him should not expect his vote and added that the decision made against him was, in his words, a poor one.

Keanu continued by stressing his determination to remain in the house and to secure multiple wins to guarantee his position in the final three.

He also outlined his competition strategy, explaining that winning two more challenges would secure his spot in the final three, stressing the importance of consecutive victories to guarantee his safety. Keanu later addressed the importance of Morgan not securing another victory, noting,

“Morgan’s vulnerable. She’s got to leave this week. She cannot win the veto this week. She absolutely cannot win it.”

Vinny and Ava discuss targeting Morgan

Later in the lounge, Vinny and Ava discussed the possibility of nominating both Morgan and Keanu to reduce Morgan’s chances of survival in the game. Vinny brought up the idea of placing them together on the block so that “only one can win the veto,” ensuring that at least one target remained vulnerable.

Ava reacted by saying the move would almost guarantee a significant outcome, though she also raised the question of whether it could be seen as a strictly strategic decision or not.

Vinny expanded on his reasoning, explaining,

“I also have to consider something that is going to elevate my resume from playing Morgan’s game to playing my own game and not being afraid to make moves when I need to win most.”

Ava agreed that it could ensure a significant outcome, explaining that the move would “guarantee” the eviction of one of the two biggest targets remaining in the house.

Gym conversation reinforces the plan

Later, in the gym, Vinny and Keanu again revisited the subject of Morgan’s position in the house. Vinny shared that Ava directly asked him if he wanted a chance to win the game, pointing out that someone he was close to could win by a landslide if they reached the end.

Vinny clarified that he assumed Ava was referring to Morgan. Keanu reinforced the idea, noting that Morgan had to leave now that she had previously taken out Lauren. Vinny agreed, stressing that it was “too late in the game” to overlook the move.

Their conversation shifted to nomination options, with Keanu first considering Morgan paired with Ava or Ashley, then clarifying that the correct option was Morgan and Ashley.

Vinny closed the discussion by describing the plan as his resume piece, adding that if Keanu won Head of Household, he would have the chance to break the tie.

Stay tuned for more updates.