Big Brother 27 spoilers: Houseguests speculate on potential block targets

Morgan Pope from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

As of August 29, 2025, live feeds from Big Brother 27 revealed ongoing discussions among the houseguests about who Head of Household, Keanu, may nominate for eviction. While no final decisions have been confirmed, several conversations provided insight into the potential block targets.

Houseguests, including Ashley, Rachel, Morgan, Mickey, Ava, and Lauren, voiced their speculations, with some believing they may be safe while others anticipated being put on the block.

Big Brother 27 Houseguests speculate as Keanu prepares nomination choices

Ashley and Rachel discuss Morgan’s perspective

Ashley discussed with Rachel about a conversation she had with Morgan, in which Ashley let Rachel know that Morgan had worked out the possible nominations to the conclusion that she may be in trouble.

Ashley stated that Morgan didn't think Rachel was being targeted, which meant Ashley would be safe as well.

Morgan thought she might be the one going on the block. Ashley characterized Morgan as "crazy smart" and stated that Morgan was already working out what the possible nominations were the night before.

Rachel recounted her own conversation with Keanu from the night before. She said,

“I talked to Keanu for hours last night and he has no idea what is happening.”

In response, Ashley reiterated that Morgan had already mapped out possible scenarios, explaining to Rachel that Morgan had "laid it all out last night" and that she was overthinking.

These exchanges highlighted how multiple players were attempting to assess Keanu’s intentions, with differing conclusions about who may be nominated.

Keanu weighs options after meeting with Mickey

Shortly after, Keanu met with Mickey in the HOH room. Following their discussion, Keanu remarked that the conversation went well and added that putting Mickey up was a "no-brainer."

This indicated he was considering multiple directions for his nominations.

Meanwhile, Mickey reflected on her talk with Keanu, describing it as being filled with "encouragement."

Later, Morgan and Mickey spoke about Keanu’s decision-making. Morgan expressed concern about being a potential nominee, saying it "could be anyone."

She explained that if Keanu were to put her on the block, he would risk losing trust and an ally in Vinny. She continued,

“I’ll tell you want if he takes out Vince that is fucking insane.. Vince and Kelley are the two people that wouldn’t put Keanu up.”

Mickey responded with uncertainty, explaining that nothing made sense anymore and emphasizing the "confusion" surrounding Keanu’s nomination strategy.

Ava, Lauren, and Morgan evaluate possible outcomes

By late morning, Ava and Lauren also discussed the upcoming nominations. Ava explained her perspective after a conversation with Keanu, saying she thought their talk went well and that it seemed like she's "not going on the block." Lauren agreed with her assessment, telling Ava she did not think she was a target.

Morgan later joined the conversation and shared her concerns.

“I’m going up that’s what my gut tells me. I don’t know what else he does,” she said.

She also recalled a past interaction with Keanu regarding her connection to Vince, explaining that he once "pitched" for her not to go up during Rachel’s HOH since she was a vote for Vince.

Morgan then questioned whether Keanu might target her next to Vince to remove that vote and try to send her home.

Lauren responded by questioning the logic of such a move, noting that Keanu was “very much a wild card” and wondering why he would want Morgan to go home.

Stay tuned for more updates.