Big Brother 27 spoilers: Houseguests break down each other's strategies and their impact on the game

On September 20, 2025, the live feeds from Big Brother Season 27 showed Ashley and Morgan having an intense conversation about their co-star Keanu and his game plan.

They delved into his performance throughout the season, criticizing him for claiming he threw multiple competitions to support his allies and looking down on Rachel for not “consulting” him during Rylie’s eviction.

Both Ashley and Morgan defended Rachel, saying that she, as the Head of Household (HOH) during Rylie’s eviction, had complete authority to do as she pleased.

It was not her responsibility to “consult” Keanu before making decisions, even if she had previously said she would.

Ashley got into a heated argument with Keanu over the same matter, and later vented her frustration to Morgan, who sided with her.

Both ladies pointed out Keanu’s “arrogance,” saying he should have won more HOH competitions if he wanted his opinions to be considered.

They even discussed Lauren’s gameplay throughout the season, opining that her social game was lackluster.

Although she occasionally won competitions, they believed it was not enough for her to make it to the finish line.

Besides that, Ashley and Morgan spoke about Ava and how she was incapable of making her own decisions, even as the Head of Household.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Ashley loses her temper over Keanu’s expectations of Rachel







One segment of the live feeds showed the remaining five houseguests sitting at the dinner table and discussing past events.

During that conversation, Ashley stated that Mickey was good for their game at the time in terms of strategy, especially for Rachel.



“Mickey became a bigger target than Rachel,” she added.



Upon hearing that, Keanu asserted that Rachel did not need Mickey because she had him.

However, Ashley disagreed, saying he was not her “number one” and that she did not need him. She then pointed out how Keanu tried to get Rachel on the block right after the week she kept him safe.

Keanu explained it was because she took out Rylie even when he had asked her not to.



“You’re mad because she did something and you told her not to, but it’s her HOH, Keanu,” Ashley expressed.



Keanu added that he felt betrayed because Rachel had told him that she would consult with him before making a move.

The statement only aggravated Ashley’s frustration as she continued to question his expectation of Rachel.

The Big Brother duo went back and forth, but failed to see eye to eye.

Later in the day, Ashley sat down with Morgan to discuss her talk with Keanu, saying she lost her calm when she heard him say that he expected Rachel to consult him before taking Rylie out.

They also laughed about how Keanu claimed that he threw competitions for his allies.



“People try to rewrite history. It’s not happening,” Ashley said, dismissing Keanu’s claims.



Ashley and Morgan then discussed Lauren’s gameplay, noting that she lacked in the social aspect of the competition.

Morgan chimed in, saying Lauren was “super sweet” but not a threat to anyone in the game, which was why she could avoid the block for 70 days in the house.

Ashley agreed, saying Ava got defensive whenever Lauren’s game plan was discussed.

According to Ava, it was common for people to get manipulated by others, but she claimed no one had ever influenced her decisions.

Ashley told Morgan that she was shocked to hear that because Ava had previously admitted to allowing Mickey to control her HOH.

They were surprised by how both Keanu and Ava were trying to “rewrite” their performances in the Big Brother house by changing the narrative now that they were almost at the finish line.

Stay tuned for more updates.