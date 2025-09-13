Big Brother 27 spoilers: HOH weighs the risk of losing allies as veto winner shifts the power balance

Ava from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The September 13, 2025, Big Brother 27 live feeds captured extended discussions in the Head of Household room as Vinny reflected on his position following the Power of Veto competition. With Morgan securing the veto, the dynamic shifted and forced Vinny to weigh the potential consequences of choosing a replacement nominee.

The major issue he was most focused on was the chance of hurting ties with friends, especially the ones that had been loyal throughout the season.

In order to explain the impact of his decision, Vinny said that if the "negate a win entirely" was the wrong person to be put on the block, that would be the consequence that they had to deal with after the veto, hence the heavy burden that weighed on his decision.

Vinny confronts the challenge of maintaining allies after the Veto on Big Brother 27

Conversations on Lauren’s position

During the conversations with Kelley, Vinny said that choosing Lauren would mean going against his objectives as the HOH.

He referred to her past backing, stating that she "used veto" on him, was on his side during fights, and let him down through the game repeatedly, in other words, had supported him quite a lot.

He also mentioned that this habit of loyalty was the main reason why he was not willing to think of her as a substitute for the nomination.

Kelley acknowledged the argument but emphasized that some houseguests viewed Lauren as a potential target.

Vinny, however, maintained that putting her on the block could undermine his HOH week. He explained that if Lauren went home during his reign, it would be "a failed week."

Kelley confirmed that such a decision would negate everything he had accomplished. Vinny replied,

"It negates a win entirely."

Kelley’s perspective on alternatives

Kelley encouraged Vinny to make a decision that reflected his own strategy rather than the influence of others.

She reminded him that this was his game to play and emphasized the importance of standing by his own choices.

Kelley told him to "do what you want to do," clarifying that he should not act based on what she, Keanu, or any other houseguest might want.

Her point was that Vinny needed to make moves he could fully own, regardless of outside pressure. She also reinforced her confidence in competing against Keanu, saying,

"I am positive I can beat Keanu in the blockbuster. I know it with my soul. I will beat him."

At the same time, Kelley expressed concern about Lauren being placed on the block. She said she would be "very sad" if Lauren were nominated the next day.

Vinny replied that he could not bring himself to do it and did not want to.

Balancing allies and risks

Vinny also addressed the potential loss of allies if his decision created unnecessary conflict. He explained to Kelley that making the wrong move could lead to "guaranteeing lost allies" who might target him late in the game.

When considering Ava’s possible response, Vinny noted that she had no reason to support him since they had never been close in the competition.

Kelley countered that Ava’s stance could shift if both she and Lauren encouraged her to align with Vinny.

The HOH continued to reflect on how the veto outcome shaped his week, admitting it was not the "best" case scenario compared to other possible outcomes. He further stated,

"Best case scenario was Lauren just winning herself. Because then she’s guaranteed safe no matter what."

Despite these complications, Vinny ruled out targeting Morgan directly. Kelley reminded him that he "can’t nominate Morgan," and Vinny confirmed he would not do that.

Stay tuned for more updates.