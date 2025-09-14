Big Brother 27 spoilers: HOH scheme sparks late-night veto drama and secret alliances

Morgan from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The latest Big Brother 27 live feeds on September 14, 2025, revealed that Vinny is the current Head of Household with Ava, Kelley, and Keanu nominated. The Power of Veto competition included Ava, Kelley, Keanu, Morgan, and Lauren, with Morgan winning the veto.

Conversations following the competition centered on whether the veto would be used and which replacement nominee might go up.

The discussions led to late-night disagreements, with multiple houseguests questioning strategy and loyalty, sparking speculation about secret alliances forming in the process

Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers highlight HOH scheme and Veto drama

Morgan pushes for a replacement nominee

Morgan spent much of the night pressing Vince to consider targeting Lauren as a replacement if the veto is used. Morgan informed Vince that Ava would nominate him and eliminate him whenever possible, referring to her as the "furthest thing from an ally." Vince replied that Ava would remove him without fail, noting that it would benefit Ashley’s strategy.

Morgan repeatedly argued that removing Keanu with the veto could protect their numbers. She explained that if the veto was not used and Keanu failed to win the blockbuster competition, he would be evicted on Thursday.

This, she noted, would leave the three girls able to compete in the next HOH. Vince hesitated, countering that if Ava won, "Kelley wins."

Later in the night, Morgan reiterated,

“Lauren votes me out she should expect my vote. Even if I voted for her to stay she would still put me on the block and come after me.”

Ava and Lauren question Morgan’s intentions

Elsewhere, Ava and Lauren speculated about the veto’s potential use. At 12:51 a.m., Lauren explained that Ashley seemed to think the nominations were “staying the same” and had mentioned it to her again. Ava replied,

“If I was him and somebody used a power of veto on me and kept me safe last week they would know they are safe this week. The fact that you even have to think … If I was him Morgan wants this but Lauren you are safe.”

Ava also voiced frustration about the possibility of Lauren being used as a pawn.

Ava mentioned that if Morgan exercised the veto on her and Lauren ended up on the block, Ava would be secure for the week and Vinny would not be able to participate in next week's HOH competition; she further stated she would "rip him a new one".

Lauren downplayed the scenario, saying she did not "foresee" it.

Strategic concerns and shifting alliances

By 2:00 a.m., Morgan and Ashley turned their focus to jury considerations. Morgan noted that Lauren had previously frustrated Rachel earlier in the season.

She explained that they want Kelley to be the one to go home, but also want “all three of the other girls on the block.”

Later at 2:52 a.m., in a conversation with Vince, Ashley emphasized that Lauren was unlikely to be evicted:

“Lauren only goes home if you send her home.”

Despite the tensions, Morgan reaffirmed her loyalty to Vince. She told him that she had spent the season learning about him and ensuring she was not only a good ally but also a reliable number one.

Vince responded by saying he appreciated that and admitted he had expected a “standoff.”

Stay tuned for more updates.