Big Brother 27 spoilers: HOH pleads with POV winner not to use the veto as nominees’ fate hangs in the balance

Lauren from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

On September 14, 2025, live feeds of Big Brother 27, Head of Household Vinny, attempted to influence the Power of Veto (POV) winner, Morgan, regarding her decision at the upcoming Veto Ceremony.

The nominees this week are Ava, Kelley, and Keanu. Morgan secured the POV, and her decision could change the course of nominations. In conversations with Lauren, Vinny expressed concern about the potential use of the POV, urging Morgan not to remove any nominees from the block.

Lauren questioned the reliability of this approach, highlighting potential risks if Morgan acted independently.

HOH Vinny seeks to influence POV decision ahead of the ceremony on Big Brother 27

HOH discusses strategy with Lauren

Vinny and Lauren spent time in the HOH room discussing possible outcomes and how Morgan’s decision could affect the nominations. Vinny explained that if Morgan uses the veto, she would essentially "guarantee" Lauren’s safety, noting that several houseguests had sure votes against Kelley or Keanu.

Lauren expressed concern that Keanu might target her at the first opportunity. Vinny responded that this would not have happened if Keanu had been evicted that week.

The conversation continued with Vinny stressing the unpredictability of Morgan’s actions.

"Even though you stay, the principle of letting you go 41 nominations without ever touching the block makes me look stupid and the whole house comes after me other than you. And if you don’t win, I go home. And Morgan flat said she will. She would put me up," Vinny said.

Lauren questioned Morgan's loyalty, asking if she could be considered a true "ally" given her willingness to put Vinny up while Lauren had previously defended him with the veto.

Concerns about POV usage

Vinny emphasized the need to manage the situation carefully, explaining that Morgan alone does not have the "power" to send him home. Lauren highlighted the actions of other Big Brother houseguests, adding,

"Ava would never put me up. Ashley would never put me up. I would never put you up. Even if they told me he’s burned you so many times, you can’t trust him. I’ve always defended you."

Vinny noted the difficulty of maintaining control in the game at this stage, saying it feels "hijacked" and out of his hands. Lauren reassured him that he still has control. The exchange highlights the complexity when a POV winner can act independently and alter nominations.

Next steps before the Veto ceremony

As the Big Brother Veto Ceremony approaches, Vinny remains focused on influencing Morgan’s choice, saying he will try to prevent her from using the "veto" and expressing frustration at being put in that "position." Lauren noted the potential long-term implications of decision-making in the game, stating,

"Because when it comes down to it and I have to choose, say I win the final HOH, say I win the final veto and I’m the sole vote to evict. And there’s only a few of us left, and they’re worried about me choosing you over everyone. Yeah, now I will."

Vinny indicated that the situation remained uncertain and that he would continue discussions with Morgan. He said the POV decision is "not set yet" and that he is still trying to prevent its use. The upcoming Veto Ceremony will show whether Morgan follows Vinny’s request or changes the nominations.

Stay tuned for more updates.