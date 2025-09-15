Big Brother 27 spoilers: Frustration builds as allies debate voting strategies and potential tie scenarios

Ava from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As Big Brother 27 continues, frustration emerged among houseguests as they debated voting strategies and potential tie scenarios. During the September 14 live feeds, Head of Household Vinny maintained control over nominations, placing Ava, Kelley, and Keanu on the block.

The Power of Veto players included Ava, Kelley, Keanu, Morgan, and Lauren, with Morgan ultimately winning the POV. Houseguests engaged in detailed discussions on how to influence the vote, considering hypothetical tie situations and potential replacements.

The episode showed multiple conversations between allies as they worked to align strategies and manage game outcomes while confirming individual voting intentions.

Houseguests navigate voting decisions and potential tie outcomes on Big Brother 27

Lounge room strategy discussion

In the lounge room, Lauren and Kelley discussed methods to influence the votes regarding potential tie outcomes. Kelley explained a planned approach to Lauren, stating she would win the "Blockbuster" competition. Lauren questioned how this would be implemented, to which Kelley responded,

"I vote to keep you and make him force a tie between you and Keanu."

Lauren acknowledged the plan as a potential "favor" to her, explaining that once she is placed on the block, she would have to face it again. She added that this approach would work in her favor because not many other houseguests in the house would choose to nominate her, reducing her overall risk of being targeted.

HOH room planning

Several strategic discussions took place in the Head of Household room. Morgan spoke with Vinny regarding voting alignment and possible tie scenarios, explaining that if a certain situation occurred, she would vote a houseguest out to ensure Vinny would not have to handle a "tie." She emphasized that this approach would secure the intended outcome while confirming loyalty and alignment in the game.

Vinny acknowledged Morgan’s plan and confirmed that he understood and agreed with her approach. In a separate discussion with Kelley, Vinny explored hypothetical replacement scenarios to anticipate different outcomes.

Kelley clarified that she would intentionally create a tie in the votes and ensure that Keanu would be sent to the "jury house," outlining a precise strategy to influence the voting results while maintaining control over the nominations. Vinny responded,

"OK. That’s good. And then he loses both of our jury votes. OK."

Backyard and hot tub conversations

Additional discussions took place in the backyard and hot tub areas, reflecting ongoing concerns about the week's nominations. Lauren shared her perspective with the camera, explaining that her "final two" could potentially put her on the block that week.

She noted this possibility without providing further context. Afterward, Lauren and Kelley entered the hot tub to continue strategy discussions. Kelley addressed the game plan with Lauren, explaining the arrangement she had convinced Vinny to accept regarding the nominations.

She said that she had convinced Vinny that she, Lauren, and Ava would have aligned votes and emphasized that Keanu was the target for eviction this week, stating,

"I’ve convinced Vince that me, you and Ava would have him. I think you did the brunt of that and I hit.. I’ve convinced him that this is Keanu week to go no matter what."

Morgan, Ashley, and Kelley later discussed prior votes and plans, with Ashley emphasizing that Kelley “has to go” and noting that if she wins the Blockbuster competition, she could continue impacting the game. Keanu and Vinny also spoke in the lounge about maintaining relationships post-eviction, with Keanu reassuring that the houseguests would remain “friends” after the week’s events.

