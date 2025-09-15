Big Brother 27 spoilers: Critical decisions leave players scrambling for safety

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The events of September 15, 2025, on the Big Brother 27 live feeds show how the latest Power of Veto results and subsequent replacement nomination shaped the week’s strategy. Head of Household Vinny initially nominated Ava Lauren, Kelley, and Keanu.

When Morgan won the Power of Veto and chose to remove Ava from the block, Vinny named Lauren as the replacement nominee. With this move, houseguests began reworking strategies, forming conversations on potential voting outcomes, and considering the influence of the upcoming Blockbuster competition.

Conversations shaping the week’s strategy on Big Brother 27

Veto use and replacement nomination

Morgan secured the Power of Veto and chose to use it on Ava, resulting in Lauren being placed on the block as the replacement nominee.

Following the ceremony, Lauren spoke with Vince to address her situation and the possible outcomes.

At 12:30 p.m., Lauren discussed her frustration but appeared more composed after a conversation with Vince.

She aimed to assure him of her loyalty and redirect attention toward Keanu. Later, during another exchange, Lauren stated,

“This is the only way you can make things right, you have to promise me here is what we are going to do, I will talk to Kelley. Keanu is going to think he has the votes to stay over everyone.”

She added that Kelley trusted her and was willing to work with them moving forward, emphasizing that Kelley told her multiple times she trusted her more than anyone in the entire game, calling it “wholehearted.”

Strategic discussions with Vince

Vince questioned Lauren about Kelley’s loyalty, asking if she truly believed it. Lauren replied that she believed it wholeheartedly and assured him that Kelley did not want him out.

Vince sought further confirmation, and Lauren emphasized with a promise, saying that “we can all work together” if she informed Kelley about the plan to get Keanu out, while keeping Morgan unaware.

Lauren laid out a plan regarding the Blockbuster competition, explaining that Keanu could be misled into believing he had votes to stay. She explained,

“If Keanu thinks he has the votes to get me out, Hurray, he can throw Block Buster to ensure Kelley stays ‘his ally’ who will vote him out.”

She also outlined voting scenarios, explaining that if she won Blockbuster, she and Ava would vote for Keanu, while Morgan and Ashley would vote for Kelley.

Vince would then be left to break the tie, and Lauren insisted he “must send Keanu home.” Vince agreed and confirmed the plan.

Vince later acknowledged the significance of the situation, saying it was the only way he could take back his Head of Household role, stressing that he would have the final say in what happened that week.

Keanu’s perspective

By 2:11 p.m., Keanu had his own conversation with Vince, expressing frustration about the dynamics in the house. He commented on the limited interaction between certain players, noting he had “never seen anyone spend as little time” with another houseguest.

Keanu encouraged Vince to rely more on his own judgment, adding,

“You need to start working through shit on your own and stop listening to people coming into the room and crying ‘this an that.’”

These conversations highlight how the veto use and nomination shift led players to reconsider alliances, voting strategies, and the role of the upcoming

Blockbuster competition in determining whether Lauren, Kelley, or Keanu will ultimately remain in the game.

Stay tuned for more updates.