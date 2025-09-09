Big Brother 27 episode 29 recap: White Locust twist shakes up the house with unexpected elimination

Rachel from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Episode 29 of Big Brother 27, which aired on September 9, continued after the eviction of Mickey Lee by a 6-1 vote over Ashley Hollis. With nine houseguests still in the game, the Mastermind introduced the White Locust twist, a new element designed to eliminate one contestant immediately.

The episode revealed the structure of the competition, beginning with a challenge for safety, followed by a maze sequence where each participant faced shorter time limits.

By the end of the twist, Rachel was unable to complete the maze within her allotted time and was eliminated as the first jury member.

White Locust twist and elimination results on Big Brother 27

The White Locust twist introduced

The episode resumed after Mickey’s exit and Julie Chen Moonves’ conversation with him. At that point, the Mastermind revealed that the houseguests would receive an invitation to the White Locust Resort.

The twist involved a competition chain where one player would ultimately fail and be eliminated.

Before the main challenge, the houseguests competed in “Survive the White Locust.” The task required sliding three totems across tables into a landing strip, with the fastest time securing safety.

Ava recorded the winning time of 39.12 seconds, earning immunity for the night and the responsibility of choosing the first competitor for the elimination chain.

The competition chain begins

Ava’s decision carried weight, as the selected houseguest would enter the Mastermind’s Maniacal Maze first. This maze challenge required completing the course within a decreasing time limit.

The first competitor had 6.5 minutes, with each subsequent player losing one minute. Failure to complete the maze within the allotted time meant immediate elimination.

Ava solicited volunteers and selected Vince after his hand was raised. Vince completed the maze successfully and chose Lauren to follow.

Lauren also cleared the challenge and then sent Morgan into the maze.

Morgan managed to finish the maze within her shortened time frame and assigned Rachel to compete next. By this point, the time limit had been reduced to 3.5 minutes.

Rachel was eliminated in the maze

Rachel entered the maze with less time than previous players. Despite progressing through the course, she was unable to finish within the required limit.

This made her the eliminated houseguest under the White Locust twist. The result removed her from the competition and placed her as the first member of the jury.

The outcome also meant that the Judges alliance lost a key member, altering the group’s numbers moving into the next phase of the game.

The episode showed Rachel delivering closing remarks to the remaining players, stating that her time in the house was over and that she would now take part in the jury phase.

Outcome and impact on the house

The White Locust twist concluded with Rachel’s elimination and Ava holding safety for the week.

Additionally, the competition established that the fastest maze completion would determine the next Head of Household, though the episode ended before revealing who earned that position.

At the close of Episode 29, the house count dropped to eight remaining contestants, with Rachel Reilly eliminated as the first jury member.

The players still competing are Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Morgan Pope, Vince Panaro, and Will Williams.

The White Locust twist left the house with a new balance of power as the jury stage officially began.

