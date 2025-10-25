Does 3I/ATLAS have a tail? Harvard’s Avi Loeb thinks it could be a Trojan horse

Symbolic image of 3I/ATLAS © Getty

The cosmic object 3I/ATLAS has given way to a very new interest since it entered our solar system. A key question among scientists is whether this interstellar object has a tail. Strange characteristics of 3I/ATLAS suggest it is not a typical comet. It has caused more concern than a typical comet, and experts are questioning its nature.

Astrophysicist Avi Loeb of Harvard suggests 3I/ATLAS may be more than a comet. He suspected the object was a "Trojan horse"—a hostile spacecraft disguised as a natural phenomenon. The object's unusual behavior and characteristics seem to defy comet expectations, prompting Loeb's warning.

Loeb's concerns have sparked scientific debate. While many scientists believe 3I/ATLAS is a comet, Loeb remains skeptical and suggests extraterrestrial involvement. NASA has been monitoring 3I/ATLAS after its alien probe theory was questioned.

Understanding 3I/ATLAS

The third interstellar object to enter our solar system is 3I/ATLAS. This massive object, discovered by ATLAS, has raised suspicions due to its unusual behavior. 3I/ATLAS' tail has a jet of particles facing the Sun, unlike most comets.

Harvard astrophysics professor Avi Loeb is concerned about this anomaly. A jet could indicate artificial control, suggesting 3I/ATLAS is engineered. His theory has raised questions about the object's nature. Some scientists agree with Loeb, while others say 3I/ATLAS is just another cosmic wanderer.

The object will pass close to the Sun before leaving our solar system. Despite NASA's claim that 3I/ATLAS is harmless, the International Asteroid Warning Network has begun monitoring it due to its increasingly unusual characteristics. The campaign seeks to better track and predict the object's trajectory and behavior.

Loeb’s Concerns and the 'Trojan Horse' Theory

Avi Loeb has voiced concerns about 3I/ATLAS since its discovery. He speculates that this object may be a "Trojan horse" carrying an alien threat. 3I/ATLAS is like a "blind date," according to Loeb, where we expect everything to be friendly but must consider danger. The object is uncertain, so this analogy emphasizes caution.

Loeb's theory relies on the object's massive size. Loeb estimates that 3I/ATLAS could weigh 33 billion tonnes, at least a thousand times more than other interstellar objects, based on James Webb Space Telescope data. The entry of a large object into the solar system raises questions about its origin and purpose.

The behavior of 3I/ATLAS is also odd, according to Loeb. The object has "anti-tail" activity, unlike comets, whose tails point away from the Sun. The object's "anti-tail" may indicate a controlled spacecraft rather than a comet. Loeb also thinks the object's unusual trajectory, including close encounters with Jupiter and Venus, may be part of a reconnaissance mission.

The unusual behavior of 3I/ATLAS

The strange emissions and behavior of 3I/ATLAS are puzzling. A plume of rare nickel, used in industrial manufacturing, has been released by the object. This suggests that 3I/ATLAS is manufactured, possibly an alien probe. Nickel without iron is another oddity suggesting extraterrestrial involvement.

According to Loeb, 3I/ATLAS may be using the Sun's gravity to change its speed or trajectory. The Oberth effect is a common space exploration maneuver to maximize efficiency. Is 3I/ATLAS an alien probe? Loeb thinks it's slowing down or changing direction intentionally. This suggests that 3I/ATLAS is alive and intelligent, not just a natural object.

NASA classifies 3I/ATLAS as a comet despite these concerns. However, the International Asteroid Warning Network's monitoring campaign shows how seriously the space community takes this object's unusual behavior. Tracking 3I/ATLAS and understanding its impact on Earth are the goals of the campaign.

3I/ATLAS is intriguing and potentially dangerous. Many think it's a comet, but Avi Loeb's claims that it could be a "Trojan horse" have sparked debate.