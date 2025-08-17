Beyond the Gates weekly update (August 11 to 15, 2025): Hayley gets jealous of Dani and Bill while Nicole gives Ted divorce papers

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the Beyond the Gates episodes that aired from August 11, 2025, to August 15, 2025, things took a dramatic turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Dani Dupree spent time comforting Bill Hamilton after he lost his and Hayley Lawson Hamilton’s unborn child to a miscarriage. Hayley walked in on the two of them and got jealous.

Regina met with Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and Jacob Hawthorne to discuss matters regarding June, and the two sisters ended up reuniting. Jacob also found out that Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson were June’s children. In addition to these developments, Nicole Richardson served Ted Richardson with divorce papers and celebrated the occasion with Dani and Vanessa McBride.

Details of everything that happened on Beyond The Gates from August 11, 2025, to August 15, 2025

Dani Dupree comforted Bill Hamilton, her former husband, over the loss of his unborn child, and Hayley Lawson Hamilton got jealous

Last week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates showed Dani Dupree going over to Bill Hamilton’s house to offer him emotional support. Bill shared with her that he was devastated after Hayley Lawson Hamilton suffered a miscarriage because he had considered their unborn child to be a second chance at being a family man for him. He began to cry softly, and Dani ended up hugging him.

Hayley walked into the room and saw them sitting close to each other, and ended up getting extremely jealous. Dani saw Hayley and tried to apologize to her for being rude and curt with her, but Hayley dismissed her apology.

Regina met with Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and Jacob Hawthorne to discuss matters about June, and Jacob found out that Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson were June’s children

Regina met with Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and Jacob Hawthorne at Orphey Gene’s to discuss June, her sister’s, drug problems. She seemed adamant that she wanted nothing to do with June because of her behavior and how she had to give up two of her children to Child Protection Services. Regina gave the two of them several of June’s belongings. Ultimately, the sisters reconciled with each other.

June gave Naomi and Jacob the task of looking into the closed adoption case of her two children. Eventually, Jacob ended up finding out that Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson were June’s children.

Nicole Richardson served Ted Richardson with divorce papers and partied with Vanessa McBride and Dani Dupree

On last week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, Nicole Richardson met with her former partner, Ted Richardson, and served him with divorce papers. After that, Ted went to the Fairmont Crest Country Club and saw Nicole sharing a meal with his friend Carlton, and felt upset and jealous. Ted spoke to Nicole and said that he was shocked to see her moving on so quickly with his co-worker.

Meanwhile, Nicole threw a divorce party and invited Dani Dupree and Vanessa McBride over to celebrate her decision. Andre Richardson and Ted spent time drinking with each other, and Andre urged him to fight for Nicole. Ted felt that maybe he still had a chance left, but Dani and Nicole toasted to her next future relationship.

Fans can watch and stream episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and on Paramount+.