Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Chelsea reunite with family, Allison under scrutiny, and the Duprees questioning their choices

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap Beyond the Gates, airing September 8 to 12, 2025, Fairmount Crest will be shaken by emotional twists and shocking revelations.

Chelsea returns home still reeling from her traumatic ordeal, and her girlfriend Madison steps in to support her through the difficult recovery.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in town, Vernon and Kat face a startling realization that a crucial mistake on their part may end up shielding Allison from the consequences of her actions.

With guilt, tension, and unanswered questions building, Fairmount Crest is on the verge of explosive drama.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes set to air from September 8 to 12, 2025

Chelsea is rescued

As seen in the recent events of the soap opera Beyond the Gates, when Chelsea was alone, she was abducted by her obsessive ex-girlfriend Allison. Allison took her to a deserted Cabin and tortured her.

Allison threatened Chelsea that if she didn’t marry her, she wouldn’t let her be with anyone, meaning she would end her life. This had left her shocked for life.

Nonetheless, as seen in the preview for the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, it was evident that Chelsea was traumatized after her recent incident.

Her girlfriend, Dr. Madison, asked her if she was doing okay. She was left in shock, and she might need therapy to get out of this trauma.

Luckily, her aunt Nicole Richardson is a therapist who might be able to help her in this situation.

Further on, Beyond the Gates, Allison will be shown at the police station, sitting down and displaying her usual wide-eyed, unsettling expression, a look that will reflect her unstable or eerie personality.

Sitting next to her will be Jacob Hawthorne, who will be present during the scene.

Duprees question their choices

Meanwhile, at the Dupree Mansion in Fairmount Crest, the preview showed Katherine ‘Kat’ Richardson sitting alongside her grandfather, Vernon Dupree.

The atmosphere between them was heavy as the two reflected on the events that had just unfolded. They spoke about how they managed to rescue Chelsea from Allison’s captivity, recounting the risks they had taken and the choices they made in the heat of the moment.

However, as the conversation deepened, a troubling realization began to set in. Kat and Vernon recognized that, despite their good intentions, they might have acted hastily and made a critical mistake in the process.

Their unease hinted that their actions could have serious repercussions, possibly even allowing Allison to escape justice.

This could turn the tables in Faimont Crest and lead the Duprees into trouble again. However, the Dupree saviour, Bill Hamilton, will come to protect them. Especially now that Allison tortured his daughter, Chelsea Hamilton.

Set in a fictional gated society of Fairmont Crest, Beyond the Gates is the latest on the list of daytime soap operas. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complicated lives of the Dupree family.

Catch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

