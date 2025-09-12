Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kat spots unsettling duos, Samantha schemes with a plan, and Ashley makes a bold move on Derek

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming September 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and some critical plot points will be unraveled. According to the spoilers, Katherine Kat Richardson will end up seeing something that unsettles her a lot.

Spoilers reveal she will end up seeing two pairs of couple getting close to each other and would not appreciate either of them.

Meanwhile, Samantha Richardson will end up coming up with a scheme to make things go her own way. She might end up trying to get her parents, Bradley Smitty Smith and Martin Richardson, closer to each other.

In addition to these developments, Ashley Morgan will make a bold move on the hospital premises.

Spoilers and the plot hint that she might end up holding Derek Baldwin accountable for lying to her about his recovery and how he had lied to her about not being able to feel his legs.

Spoilers reveal that Derek will be put in an extremely difficult situation.

What to expect from the upcoming September 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

Spoilers reveal that she could potentially end up seeing Hayley Lawson Hamilton trying to get close to Tomas Navarro, her partner. Recently, Hayley and her friend Caroline had schemed together and come up with the plan of Hayley acting like she felt attracted to another man just to make Bill Hamilton jealous.

Hayley’s attempts at trying to get Bill closer to her might end up hurting Kat, since she has already been extremely insecure about her relationship with Tomas.

The plot hints that Kat might also end up seeing Eva Thomas, her half-sister, bonding with Tomas Navarro, which might irk her.

Eva had been seeking Tomas’s help in trying to get her mother, Leslie Thomas, a house in Fairmont Crest Estates, after she had been duped by Ted Richardson, since he was a lawyer and provided legal advice to her.

On Beyond The Gates, the last potential couple she might spot could be her mother, Nicole Richardson, flirting with Carlton Fitzgerald, Ted’s business partner.

Since Kat desperately wanted her mother and father to fix their estranged marriage and get back together, she might see Nicole with Carlton and feel unhappy.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that Samantha Richardson will end up coming up with a few schemes of her own.

Recently on the show, she had been shown plotting and planning ways to try to get her parents, Bradley Smitty Smith and Martin Richardson, back together since they had been going through a rough patch lately.

Spoilers hint that Samantha’s new scheme would also most probably involve Smitty and Martin’s attempt at a potential reunion.

In addition to these developments, Ashley Morgan will end up making a bold move in the hospital, which would also involve Derek Baldwin.

Spoilers suggest that she might end up finding out that Derek had been lying to her about not gaining feeling back in his legs for attention.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.



