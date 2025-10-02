Beyond the Gates spoilers: Jacob and Naomi face life-changing news, Ashley questions her new normal, and Dani makes Andre an unconventional proposal

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the upcoming October 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. Ashley Morgan will have a hard time making peace with her new normal of being Derek Baldwin’s fiancée and having to dedicate the rest of her life to taking care of him and his health post his terrible accident.

Meanwhile, Jacob Hawthorne and his wife, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, will end up finding out that they are expecting a child and have to cope with the news of the rest of their lives changing. Spoilers suggest that, in addition to these developments, Dani Dupree will meet with Andre Richardson and propose an extremely unconventional proposition. Dani will also potentially come clean to Andre, whom she had recently hastily married in a drunk ceremony in Las Vegas, and open up to him regarding the fact that she still has strong feelings for her former husband, Bill Hamilton.

What to expect from the upcoming October 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming October 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Ashley Morgan will have a tough time trying to imagine what her life might look like now that she was engaged to her former boyfriend, Derek Baldwin, who also had been in a terrible accident and would need help and support for mobility for the rest of his life. Spoilers reveal that Ashley would have to come to terms with the new normal of her life and would reminisce about how different her life had been.

Ashley would feel dejected regarding the fact that her former romantic partner, Andre Richardson, had become unavailable since he had gotten married to Dani Dupree.

On Beyond The Gates, Ashley will think about how carefree she had been with Andre, whereas with Derek, she would have to take care of him and be bound to him. The plot hints that while Ashley seems committed to being engaged and later married to Derek, she might end up feeling differently once she finds out that Derek had been lying to her regarding regaining feeling in his legs just to gain sympathy from her.

Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and Jacob Hawthorne will end up finding out that they are expecting a child. This news will potentially bring a lot of joy and happiness to the married couple. However, they might end up having a fight regarding how to plan their future and incorporate a child into their lives.

In addition to these developments, on Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Dani Dupree will meet with Andre Richardson and end up proposing an unconventional idea to him that might end up shocking him. Recently on the show, Dani and Andre got married to each other in a drunken ceremony in Las Vegas.

Spoilers hint that Dani might propose that they have an open marriage since she still has strong residual feelings for her former husband, Bill Hamilton. Dani’s proposition will prove that she is not ready to commit to Andre.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.