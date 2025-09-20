Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from September 22 to 26, 2025

Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson (Image via Youtube / beyondthegatescbs)

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates airing from September 22 to 26, 2025, relationships will be pushed to the limit, long-hidden secrets will come out, and surprising partnerships will take shape. From romantic moments in Puerto Rico to tense scenes at Fairmont Crest, drama is waiting around every corner.

Viewers can look forward to Anita and Vernon once again facing family problems, Naomi going through a heartbreaking loss, and Joey delivering a dangerous warning with serious consequences.

Vanessa continues to juggle her double life, Derek tries to keep a secret he can’t hide, and Nicole shows loyalty by being there for a friend. The week promises non-stop intensity at Fairmont Crest.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 22 to 26, 2025

Monday, September 22: The gamble and the ultimatum

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani and Andre take a bold risk that could completely change the course of their lives.

Vanessa’s secret arrangement with Joey keeps making her marriage harder to manage, and Doug finally pushes her to make a choice once and for all.

Anita notices even more cracks forming in Ted and Nicole’s troubled relationship, while Kat turns to Chelsea for advice after another disappointing night leaves her frustrated and confused.

Tuesday, September 23: Secrets and schemes

Derek struggles to hide his true feelings, which makes it easy for Jacob to uncover a secret he hoped would never come out. At the same time, Martin’s efforts to help Samantha only succeed in angering Smitty.

One couple is forced to face the painful truth that their relationship might never be the same again.

Meanwhile, Joey and Marcel put their heads together and come up with a scheme that looks certain to stir up even more chaos.

Wednesday, September 24: Passion and pain

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, in Puerto Rico, a couple reignites their spark and confirms they are stronger when they are together.

Back at Fairmont Crest, Doug learns that his problems are far from over.

Naomi faces a heartbreaking loss that leaves her devastated, while June gets the chance to rise to the occasion.

Her actions give her the opportunity to finally feel useful and make a real difference in someone else’s life.

Thursday, September 25: Storms at Fairmont Crest

Anita and Vernon once again have to deal with a major family crisis that could tear everything apart.

Jacob delivers shocking news that leaves everyone at Fairmont Crest stunned, while Bill and Hayley get pulled into the emotional chaos that follows.

The Crest becomes the center of drama, forcing everyone to question their loyalty, their relationships, and the shaky balance of power in their world.

Friday, September 26: Warnings and whispers

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Nicole puts her own troubles aside so she can be there for a friend in need, while Jan and Mona discuss the surprising turn in Leslie’s fortune.

Eva receives a special gift from her mother that could completely shift how she sees things.

At the same time, Shanice keeps important information to herself, and Joey gives a dangerous warning that makes it clear someone could pay dearly for crossing him.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

