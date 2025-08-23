Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from August 25 to 29, 2025

Kat, Chelsea, Dani & Bill (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, which is scheduled from August 25 to 29, things are set to take a dramatic turn, as people go missing, while some create chaos. The Duprees will be left stunned as Chelsea goes missing.

Meanwhile, Leslie, who has newfound money because of her popstar mother, might stir some tensions for the Duprees. On the other hand, Tomas might be in a dilemma about his feelings, while the trauma of a lost child might bring Dani and Bill closer.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Beyond the Gates spoilers from August 25 to 29, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025

The week on Beyond the Gates begins with the cold, hard confirmation that Chelsea is gone. The Dupree mansion, once a symbol of success, becomes a tense command center filled with fear and unanswered questions. On the other hand, on the soap opera, Martin and his daughter Samantha find a rare, quiet moment to connect, a brief calm before the storm fully breaks.

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

By Tuesday, on Beyond the Gates, the situation will devolve into a full-blown crisis. As Chelsea is missing, the family members take the situation into their hands. Stepping into the leadership, Anita, Vernon, and Kat take control, trying to manage the escalating turmoil.

Across town, Andre will witness a surprisingly vulnerable moment between Dani and Bill, hinting that something might start amid the crisis. As seen previously, Dani felt bad about Andre’s cozy moment with Ashley; however, this time the tables have turned, and left Andre in shock.

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Further, on Beyond the Gates, Martin will strike a deal with the devil, but the real question will be whether that choice comes back to haunt him. Leslie will once again stir up trouble, pushing boundaries and ruffling feathers in ways only she can.

No one will be shocked when she does. At the same time, Madison will be compelled to issue an apology, while Naomi, facing a looming crisis, will find strength and reassurance in Jacob’s steady presence.

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Things take a turn on Thursday when Vanessa will deliver shocking news to the Duprees, but the question will linger: could it be tied to her latest client, Leslie?

Elsewhere, Kat will team up with Jacob to chase down a lead, one that may finally bring Leslie face-to-face with long-awaited justice.

On the other hand, Derek will take a step forward by confiding in Ashley. And as the week unfolds, Fairmont Crest will prepare for a wedding, one that promises a twist no one will see coming.

Friday, August 29, 2025

As the week comes to an end on Friday on Beyond the Gates, the kidnapper’s schemes will escalate even further, with an upcoming demand that promises to be more shocking than anything seen so far. Leslie will soon be confronted with a proposal from Ted, though it will be far from a declaration of love.

Elsewhere, Tomas will extend his support to Eva in a moment of need, while Martin will struggle to come to terms with the troubling revelation his mother is set to share.

This week, the Duprees aren't just looking for Chelsea; they're fighting to hold their family together as enemies close in from all sides. As September looms, Fairmont Crest is a powder keg.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+