Beyond the Gates recap (August 28, 2025): Allison forces Chelsea to get married to her while Ted tries to delay his divorce

On the August 28, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates, things got dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, Maryland, and many interesting plot points were unraveled. Katherine Kat Richardson and Jacob Hawthorne spent time together trying to figure out Chelsea Dupree Hamilton’s whereabouts since she had been held hostage by Allison, and Kat and Jacob had received intel on Allison from Martin Richardson.

Meanwhile, Vanessa McBride and Leslie Thomas discussed how she wanted to move into the sprawling gated community of Fairmont Crest, but Vanessa told her that it would take another 3 months for the realtor to get the place ready. In addition to these developments, Nicole Richardson found out that Ted Richardson had been trying to delay their divorce by asking his attorney, Bill Hamilton, to prepare for an audit.

Everything that happened on the August 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the August 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree was interrupted by Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and found out that they had been successful in getting information on Allison and had ended up figuring out what steps to take to find out Chelsea Dupree Hamilton’s whereabouts. Jacob Hawthorne also informed Katherine Kat Richardson of how he had received intel on Allison from Martin Richardson.

Meanwhile, at the shady inn where Chelsea was being held captive by Allison, she went up to Chelsea and told her that soon the two of them would be bound together for life and live happily ever after. Chelsea seemed to be confused and found out that Allison meant that the two of them would end up getting married. Allison was also shown wearing a white wedding gown to prove her point to Chelsea.

On Beyond The Gates, Chelsea tried to tell Allison that she was a married woman and had a husband called Craig, but Allison cleared things up and revealed that her husband was actually an escort and she had never been married. Allison also told Chelsea that if she felt that her partner, Doctor Madison Montgomery, would end up being a hindrance and creating trouble in paradise for them, she could make her disappear.

Chelsea tried to tell Allison that everything was progressing too fast for her, but Allison said that she could only give Chelsea a day before they got married to each other.

When Chelsea asked Allison about the logistics of their marriage ceremony on Beyond The Gates, she told her that she herself could conduct the ceremony since she had gotten herself ordained online. Jacob Hawthorne seemed to be unwilling to allow Kat Richardson to follow him along as he went to search for Allison’s address, but she convinced him that if Chelsea needed emotional support, she could be there for her.

Kat accidentally ended up tampering with the chain of evidence when she pocketed Allison’s storage unit key, and Jacob got extremely annoyed. At the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Vanessa McBride and Leslie Thomas discussed details about her new property and the realtor who would take another three months to hand it over to her. Nicole Richardson discovered that Ted Richardson had been trying to delay their divorce by asking Bill Hamilton to conduct an audit.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.