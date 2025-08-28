Beyond the Gates recap (August 27, 2025): Kat and Joey made a deal while Bill threw Leslie out of the Dupree mansion

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

On the August 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and interesting plotlines were unraveled. Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, made the most of somebody else’s difficult situation. Things got awkward at the Dupree mansion.

Meanwhile, Leslie Thomas created chaos at the Dupree mansion, and Bill Hamilton picked her up and lifted her away from there. In addition to these developments, Hayley Lawson Hamilton and Bill Hamilton saw Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson share a hug. Katherine Kat Richardson met with Joey and discussed the current situation regarding Chelsea Dupree Hamilton being held hostage.

Everything that happened on the August 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the August 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Katherine Kat Richardson went into the backroom of Joey Armstrong’s casino and struck a risky deal with him. She asked him for Allison’s information and told him to hand over everything that he knew about her to him. In exchange for Kat’s favor, Joey asked Kat to set up a meeting for him with Martin Richardson.

Over at the Brownstone, Martin Richardson had a conversation with Bradley Smitty Smith and shared that he had wishes to pass legislation on a serious matter. Martin shared that Black women go missing all the time, and it is rarely given any importance, and nobody bats an eyelid. Martin shared how he wanted to enact Bill and make sure that every person had equal resources.

Meanwhile, Kat went to meet Martin and told him about her conversation with Joey Armstrong, and Martin agreed to meet him. Smitty hugged Martin and told him to safely have a meeting with Joey since he was known to be a criminal with malicious intent. Martin reluctantly met him on Beyond The Gates and asked him for what he wanted in exchange for information on Allison.

Joey used this opportunity to tell Martin that he would be in his debt in exchange for his help in trying to rescue Chelsea Dupree Hamilton and bring her back home. Martin agreed to Joey’s terms and conditions and told him that he was willing to be in his debt. Later, he called Kat and Jacob Hawthorne and informed them about the deal he had struck.

Both Kat and Jacob were extremely happy to find out that Martin had been able to secure details on Allison. Meanwhile, at the Dupree mansion on Beyond The Gates, things got awkward for everyone. Nicole Richardson ran into Hayley Lawson Hamilton and asked her about how she was doing. When she told her that she was worried about her husband, Bill Hamilton’s, health, Nicole specified that she was asked about Hayley’s health herself.

Hayley was so moved by Nicole’s concern toward her that she ended up hugging her right when Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne walked in. Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson ran into each other and hugged passionately while Bill and Hayley watched them awkwardly. Ashley Morgan, the nurse, also saw Andre and Dani hugging.

While everyone discussed Chelsea’s hostage situation, Bill was shocked to find out that she had a girlfriend who was Doctor Madison Montgomery. Leslie Thomas walked in with a plant as a gift for the family to offer her sympathy, but Bill carried her out.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.