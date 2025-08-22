Beyond the Gates recap (August 21, 2025): Leslie receives her first inheritance cheque, while Dani wants to just be friends with Andre

Anita, Leslie, Dani and Andre (Image via CBS Network)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, things took a dramatic turn as Leslie received her first inheritance cheque. While Anita felt bad for slapping Leslie, the latter enjoys her new wealth. On the other hand, Eva is worried that her mother spends the money in the right direction; however, Leslie has other plans.

Furthermore, on Beyond the Gates, the Duprees called Bill to help with their new drama, while he demands respect in exchange for getting work done. Elsewhere, Dani meets with Andre and invites him over, but doesn’t let him claim any ‘benefits’.

Here’s everything to know that happened on Beyond the Gates on August 21, 2025

Leslie claims her new wealth

As discovered in the previous episodes, Leslie, the daughter of Barbara, went to Anita and provoked her in a way that eventually led to Anita slapping her. However, in the recent episode of Beyond the Gates, the lawyer came in and gave Leslie the first cheque for one million dollars. As Leslie received the money, many people looked concerned.

The Duprees worried that the money from the fund Anita had set up could come back to haunt them. As always, when the family found themselves in trouble, they turned to Bill Hamilton for help. Bill warned that with her newfound wealth, Leslie could pose a serious threat, especially after Anita slapped her. To manage this risk, he suggested taking precautions, such as hiring a private investigator. However, Bill made it clear that in return for his efforts, he expected peace and respect, not only for himself but for Hayley as well.

Meanwhile, Eva is worried about her mother spending money in the right direction, but Leslie was seen flaunting her new wealth to everyone. Leslie calls Venessa, and asks for a property in the Fairmont Crest, exclaiming that she now wants to live ‘behind the gates.’

Leslie ran into Ted and returned the money she borrowed for him, and even remarked that she is as rich as him, if not more. However, when Ted remarked that class doesn’t come with money, Leslie got agitated and threw money at him. Anyhow, this was seen by Eva, who looked furiously at her mother.

Dani and Andre’s run-in

Dani spots Andre, who was having an intense conversation with Ted. As Andre was recently dumped by Ashley, he went to seek some advice from Ted, but Dani mocked him, as Ted was recently slapped with divorce papers. Dani took him back to her place, where the two fell into old patterns and hooked up.

This time, however, Dani pulls back midway, reminding Andre that while they will always be friends, their “benefits” come with conditions. If he wants that part of their relationship to continue, she insists, he’ll need to put in real effort. When Andre leans in for a kiss, Dani stops him, holding him at arm’s length, at least for now.

Nicole informs Kat about the divorce papers

Furthermore, Nicole informs Kat that the final filing of the divorce papers has been completed. Kat looked upset after learning about her parents' split-up, and so did Eva. Eva heard about the divorce, and when she ran into Kat, she exclaimed that she, too, was upset, as she always thought of Nicole and Ted as the iconic couple.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+

