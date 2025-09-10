Ben Affleck and Matt Damon promise morally confusing cop-story in The Rip trailer

The Rip © Netflix

Scheduled for release on January 16, 2026, on Netflix, The Rip introduces a world where Miami cops find themselves facing not just outside threats, but inner turmoil. The trailer shows Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, two long-time collaborators, as they go through the dangerous and murky waters of corruption and greed.

The Rip trailer sets up a ride by showing a story that starts with an unexpected find: millions of dollars in cash. Viewers wonder if the characters will make it out of the situation unharmed. Carnahan's version of this crime story looks at the thin line between right and wrong, and the trailer suggests a plot full of lies, betrayal, and moral conflict. "Rip," is a play on words that means "to seized criminal assets." This is what will ruin the characters' lives.

Joe Carnahan states that the movie is about a group of Miami cops who find a lot of money. This leads to moral decay as trust starts to break down. The story asks, "Are we the good guys?" over and over. This sums up the main conflict in The Rip, which is that each character has to face their own ideas about what is right and wrong. Affleck and Damon respectively play Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne, whose partnership starts to fall apart as they deal with the weight of what they found.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Role in The Rip Trailer

In the crime thriller called The Rip, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon work together to test their friendship in unusual situations. Affleck plays Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne in the movie, and Damon plays Lieutenant Dane Dumars. These two people are the main characters in the story. Their long-standing partnership is put to the test when they find millions of dollars in a broken-down stash house. What starts out as a normal day at work quickly turns into a complicated story of distrust and moral compromise.

The police question everything after finding a lot of money in the movie. As people outside the team learn about the seizure, trust breaks down and each character must make betrayal decisions. The movie also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Sasha Calle, each with their own talents. The trailer tests character relationships, demonstrating the group's chemistry.

Joe Carnahan used his own experiences with the police in Miami to make The Rip, a movie based on real events. This crime thriller takes ideas from classic '70s cop movies like Serpico and Heat, but it also brings a modern, gritty style to the genre. The way the characters interact with each other, especially Affleck and Damon, gives the story more emotional significance and lets viewers see how the relationships drive the plot. As the story goes on, it becomes clear that the stakes are high and the characters' choices will have big effects.

In an interview with Tudum, Carnahan states on September 10, 2025,

"The bonding and spending time and people really, genuinely liking each other gave it this great feeling that is hard to capture. But when you get it, you're so lucky and fortunate. All the performances are wonderful. It's a testament to what happens when you get a bunch of talented people together, you give them something that they could relate to and latch onto and the results speak for themselves."

The Rip will be available to stream on Netflix.