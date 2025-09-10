Netflix shares first look of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Rip ahead of first teaser

Netflix’s upcoming action thriller film, The Rip, will reunite the iconic duo from Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The first-look photos have been released, and fans can’t wait to see them working together as they team up as Miami cops. Directed and written by Joe Carnahan, the film is set to premiere on January 16, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

Their collaboration in Good Will Hunting led them to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and this upcoming film could be another big success for them together. The teaser or trailer of the film has not been released yet; however, the first images of the Miami cops in The Rip are already sending fans into a frenzy.

The synopsis of The Rip reads:

"Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question - including who they can rely on."

Take a look at the images dropped by Netflix for The Rip

The first image shared by Netflix shows Damon and Afflex in their police uniforms as a perfect crime scene partner. Affleck grabs attention by holding a torch in one hand and a gun in the other, while Damon stands next to him.

Carnahan spoke about the duo Damon and Affleck, who are working together on screen and are even the producers of The Rip. While speaking to Tudum, he said,

“You talk about the meta of something. You’ve got these two guys who have both been world-famous for over 30 years with a wonderful sense of friendship and brotherhood … Those guys are just so gifted and lovely and talented and open.”

The images for sure reflect that there is a strong partnership among the crew who are all on a mission to find out the answers about the millions of dollars they have found in an abandoned stash house.

However, as per the synopsis, their partnership could become unstable once the outside team learns about the money, causing everyone to question whom they can trust.

The director, Carnahan, in an interview with Tudum, shared how one of his ‘’very dear friends,’’ who is a police officer in Miami, was a huge inspiration for him in writing the screenplay. He even learned the meaning of ‘rips’ from his friend. It means ‘’a term used to describe when cops seize illegal weapons, drugs, or, as in The Rip, lots and lots of cash.’’

“I’ve always been a big fan of the cop film,” he said to Tudum. Classic 70’s cop movies like Serpico, Prince of the City, and Michael Mann's Heat were another major inspiration for him, as they usually focus on characters and their relationships.

Meet the star-studded cast members alongside Damon and Affleck in The Rip

Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars

Ben Affleck as Det. Sergeant JD Byrne

Steven Yeun

Teyana Taylor

Sasha Calle

Néstor Carbonell

Catalina Sandino Moreno

Kyle Chandler

Scott Adkins

Lina Esco as Captain Jackie Velez

The director believes that Matt and Ben are the ‘’main anchors’’ of the cast and continued saying,

“Everybody’s going to draft off them. So you get Teyana Taylor and you get Steven Yeun and you get Catalina [Sandino Moreno] and you get Kyle Chandler and you get Scott Adkins and Sasha Calle who all just show up and give you this wonderful sense of reality and authenticity.”

He continued speaking to Tudum about the cast and said,

“It doesn't feel like a bunch of actors just showed up five minutes before. The bonding and spending time and people really, genuinely liking each other gave it this great feeling that is hard to capture. But when you get it, you're so lucky and fortunate. All the performances are wonderful. It's a testament to what happens when you get a bunch of talented people together, you give them something that they could relate to and latch onto and the results speak for themselves. If the audience falls in love with the characters, you got them. Because at some point you're going to get your heart broken, you just don't know by whom.”

Stay tuned as more updates about its plot and characters will be shared once the trailer/teaser comes out.