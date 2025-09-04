Bel Air Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

A still lfrom Bel Air (Image via YouTube/@peacock)

Bel-Air Season 4 is the upcoming installment of the TV drama series developed by Morgan Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson. It is slated to premiere in the United States exclusively for streaming on Peacock on Monday, November 24, 2025.

The series is based on Cooper’s short fan film from 2019 that reimagines the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which launched Hollywood star Will Smith, as a modern drama. The narrative follows Will (Jabari Banks), a teenager from West Philadelphia whose mother sends him away from home over some trouble.

He arrives at the gated Los Angeles community of Bel-Air, where he is taken in by his wealthy uncle. Exploring the themes of privilege, family, identity, and belonging, it keeps the heart of the original series while keeping circumstances fresh for the current world.

The fourth season of Bel-Air is set to be the final season and will comprise eight episodes, each approximately an hour long. Will adjusting to a new world and encountering difficult obstacles on his quest for self-discovery is liked by critics and audiences alike.

On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Bel-Air has been certified 85% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 75%.



Release schedule of Bel Air Season 4

Bel-Air Season 4, the final chapter of the drama reboot, premieres Monday, November 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. Pacific Time exclusively on the streaming platform Peacock in the United States.

For viewers on the East Coast, this is equivalent to 11 p.m. Eastern Time. International fans will have to follow through their local Peacock-affiliated channels at times that coincide with the U.S. Pacific launch, with the global premiere happening at the same time. For instance, the launch time in the UK is 4 a.m. GMT of Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Each cast member and their roles in Bel Air Season 4



The fourth and final season 👑#BelAir Season 4 is coming to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Juum4XlV2F — Peacock (@peacock) December 3, 2024

In season 4 of Bel Air the main cast members return to wrap up the turmoil involving the Banks family. Jabari Banks plays Will Smith, a young man from West Philadelphia who is acclimating to life with his wealthy relatives. His cousin Carlton Banks, a lacrosse player who struggles with privilege and identity, is portrayed by Olly Sholotan.

Cassandra Freeman plays Vivian Banks, Will's aunt and his mother’s sister, while Adrian Holmes portrays Philip Banks, the firm but loving uncle and lawyer who serves as the family's pillar. Akira Akbar returns as Ashley Banks, the vibrant youngest cousin, while Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, the image-driven social media influencer.

Jimmy Akingbola portrays Geoffrey Thompson, the devoted butler for the household. Simone Joy Jones plays Lisa Wilkes, Carlton's ex and Will's love interest, while Jordan L. Jones plays Jazz, Will's friend from Los Angeles.



Where to stream Bel Air Season 4



In the United States, Bel-Air Season 4 will be available exclusively on Peacock. To stream the series, viewers must subscribe to a Peacock plan that includes Originals.

The Peacock Premium plan, which includes advertisements, costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. There is also the Premium Plus plan, which primarily offers ad-free offline downloads and local NBC access along with Peacock Originals, and costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. However, the Pecock Select plan, priced at $7.99, does not include Peacock Originals and thus will not allow subscribers access to Bel-Air.

