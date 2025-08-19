Aubrey Plaza calls Heidi Fleiss the “ultimate badass” ahead of biopic role

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Aubrey Plaza attends the "Honey Don't!" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The American actress Aubrey Plaza has revealed she is both excited and deeply challenged by her portrayal of Heidi Fleiss in the upcoming biopic The Heidi Fleiss Story. Best known for her unconventional roles and offbeat screen presence, Plaza is stepping into new territory with a biopic that promises to revisit one of Hollywood’s most sensational scandals of the 1990s.

Calling Heidi Fleiss the “ultimate badass icon,” Plaza has expressed her admiration for the real-life figure and her determination to bring authenticity to this first-ever portrayal of a living person in her career.

Heidi Fleiss and the biopic that drew Aubrey Plaza In

At the height of her notoriety, Heidi Fleiss was one of the most talked-about women in America. In the early 1990s, she built and ran an exclusive prostitution ring in Los Angeles that catered to the wealthy and powerful. Nicknamed the “Hollywood Madam,” Fleiss became both a tabloid obsession and a lightning rod in national conversations about s*x, power, and morality in Hollywood. Her empire collapsed in 1993 when she was arrested on multiple charges, ultimately serving 20 months in prison for federal tax evasion. Yet even in disgrace, Fleiss held onto her air of mystery—never revealing the names on her high-profile client list.

The Heidi Fleiss Story, directed by Leah Rachel in her feature debut, is set to capture the tense days leading up to Fleiss’s trial. Rather than retelling her downfall in broad strokes, the film zooms in on her frantic maneuvers through Los Angeles society as she tries to manipulate and blackmail her way out of conviction, aided by an ambitious young writer named Jaclyn. Plaza, who also produces the project through her Evil Hag banner, called the story “insane” and Fleiss herself “an incredible person, incredible character.”

For Plaza, the draw lies in both the scale of the character and the challenge of the role.

“I’ve never played a real-life person before. It’s a different kind of challenge, but I just think she’s the ultimate badass and deserves the royal treatment,” Plaza explained.

She also revealed plans to meet Fleiss in person before filming begins, saying she feels “spiritually” connected to the woman she’ll portray. The project is also deeply personal for Plaza, marking her first major commitment since the passing of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, earlier this year.

With Plaza’s sharp instincts for dark, complicated characters, the biopic is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing films of her career.

Aubrey Plaza’s career explored

The American actress Aubrey Plaza gained prominent attention following her role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation, a role that established her signature deadpan style. On the big screen, Plaza has starred in an impressive range of films, including Safety Not Guaranteed, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Ingrid Goes West, and Emily the Criminal. The latter brought her widespread critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including recognition from the Independent Spirit Awards.

Her television work is equally diverse. Plaza portrayed the role of Lenny Busker in FX’s Legion, for which she earned praise for her surreal and villainous turn, while her role as Harper Spiller in The White Lotus landed her nominations for both, Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy.

In recent years, Plaza has expanded into high-profile projects such as Megalopolis and Marvel’s Agatha All Along. Now, with The Heidi Fleiss Story, Plaza is entering perhaps her most daring role yet—one that may push her career to new heights while continuing her legacy of choosing bold, unconventional, and memorable characters.

