Are the 'Big Little Lies' cast still friends? Kathryn Newton reflects on life-changing bonds she formed with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and others

Kathryn Newton is preparing for the third season of the HBO series Big Little Lies, and she spoke of the camaraderie she had formed with her costars in the eight years that the series has been running. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine published on November 1, 2025, Newton, who plays Abigail Carlson, confirmed that she is still friends with her castmates.



She compared her bond with her costars Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley to the one formed with friends in middle school that lasts for a long time.

The 28-year-old actress stated:

“I’m still close with them, so that’s what the life-changing thing is,” she explains. “I was at a young age where you know, when you make friends in middle school and then you drift apart, and then you make your new friends in college? It’s like I made friends with them in middle school, but they’re still my friends.”

“Everyone I’ve worked with has left a positive mark,” Kathryn Newton praises her costars in a new interview

Newton coyly avoided disclosing whether the filming of the hit series Big Little Lies had already begun, stating:

“I can tease that I think it's happening — that’s all the people get to know. And I won’t believe it until I’m on set, but I would be very excited to be reunited with those women. That show changed my life.”

In a May 2025 interview with PEOPLE, the actress revealed some advice she had gotten from costar Reese Witherspoon on the set of Big Little Lies:

"She said, 'Always say hi first.' You know, when you see somebody at a party that you maybe went to high school with, go say hi," Newton recalled Witherspoon's words of wisdom. "You break the ice."

She added that she was lucky to have met great castmates in the course of her career:

"Everyone I've worked with has left a positive mark and makes me want to do that in the future," she said. "Just lead by example."

