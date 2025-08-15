Are Perfect Match season 3 winners Lucy and Daniel still together? Details explored

Lucy and Daniel from Perfect Match (Image via Netflix)

Perfect Match season 3 released its finale on August 15, 2025, on Netflix, concluding weeks of compatibility challenges, shifting alliances, and villa drama.

The season began with 22 contestants from various reality shows, all aiming to find a romantic connection while competing in challenges that tested their compatibility.

By the finale, five couples remained: Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland, Sandy Gallagher and Louis Russell, Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto, Freddie Powell and Madison Errichiello, and Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt.

In the last episode, the couples reflected on their journeys before facing a compatibility challenge to determine the top two pairs.

Lucy and Daniel, along with AD and Ollie, made it to the final vote. After the cast voted, host Nick Lachey announced Lucy and Daniel as the season’s winners, giving them the title of Perfect Match and a trip to Fiji.

But an update later showed that Lucy and Daniel broke up just a few weeks after filming ended.

They enjoyed their win at the time, but their relationship didn’t last outside the villa, leaving fans wondering how the other finalist couples are doing now.

Perfect Match final couples share relationship updates before the challenge

In the finale, each couple took turns speaking to host Nick Lachey about their journey in the villa.

Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt shared that they met later in the competition but quickly “connected right off the bat,” with Ray adding that “friends make the best love.”

Sandy Gallagher and Louis Russell, who had been together since the start, said they “chose each other day after day,” while Louis revealed he was moving to Los Angeles and might live with Sandy.

Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto admitted to facing jealousy issues but said they were in a “much better place” after working through them.

Daniel acknowledged, “Hurting her is the last thing I wanna do,” while Lucy called him “100% my perfect match.”

Freddie Powell and Madison Errichiello, who had minimal drama, described their connection as strong from the day they met.

AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland reflected on overcoming challenges, with AD noting, “We’re making steps on how we can rebuild that trust,” and Ollie saying he was “genuinely excited to see what happens next.”

The couples then moved to the “Match Point” compatibility challenge, where only Lucy and Daniel, along with AD and Ollie, advanced to the final vote.

Winners crowned, post-finale updates revealed

The final vote was cast by the returning participants, and Nick Lachey announced Lucy and Daniel as the season 3 winners.

The pair reacted with surprise, with Lucy exclaiming,

“We just won Perfect Match! We did! Us!”

They secured an all-expenses-paid seven-day trip to Fiji, which they planned to take together. Daniel said he was “incredibly happy” with the result, and Lucy expressed excitement about continuing their connection beyond the villa.

However, a title card revealed that their relationship ended just weeks later. While Lucy and Daniel parted ways, the finale also highlighted AD and Ollie’s major life updates.

Six months after filming, Ollie proposed to AD on a beach, a moment first shown during Love Is Blind season 8’s reunion. Three months later, they announced they were expecting a baby girl.

The episode closed with the reminder that Perfect Match’s outcome in the villa doesn’t always guarantee a lasting relationship outside it.

While Lucy and Daniel left as champions, their romance ended quickly, contrasting with AD and Ollie, who, despite finishing as runners-up, continued to build a future together.

The finale wrapped with all couples leaving the villa, and fans left to follow their updates beyond the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.