Allegations against Fred Savage explored as Danielle Fishel explains why the actor's controversy wasn't discussed on Pod Meets World podcast

The hosts of the Pod Meets World podcast shared why they did not discuss Fred Savage's controversy while rewatching the Boy Meets World episode he appeared in.

For the unversed, in the podcast, the three actors Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle rewatch Boy Meets World episodes and share behind-the-scenes details and their thoughts. Fred Savage's younger brother, Ben Savage, played the role of the main character Cory Matthews.

Ben was supposed to become a co-host of the podcast. However, he later changed his mind. Fred Savage had a cameo on the show in the sixth season's episode seven, titled Everybody Loves Stuart.

In the episode, Fred played a teacher who made inappropriate s*xual gestures towards Danielle Fishel's character, Topanga.

Fred Savage was accused of misconduct on the sets of the reboot of The Wonder Years, where he was the director and executive producer.

After the six women shared their alleged experiences of harassment, Savage was fired from the show.

Then the actor's old controversies resurfaced, as in 1993, The Wonder Years's costume designer Monique Long accused him of s*xual harassment.

The Grinder's costume designer, Youngjoo Hwang, accused the actor of assault in 2018. Both cases were settled out of court.

On the August 28, 2025, episode of Pod Meets World, the hosts invited the hosts of a Boy Meets World, a fan podcast of the popular show.

The guests, Tony and Ceej, asked why Fred Savage's controversies weren't discussed when they rewatched his episode.

Danielle Fishel stated that the three of them decided not to bring it up due to their close friendship with Ben Savage, saying that the Savage family is "private."

"We talked about it, and truthfully, out of respect for Ben, we decided not to comment on it. We have still not spoken to Ben, but we know that Ben's family is incredibly private," Danielle Fishel said.

The 6 women claimed Fred Savage allegedly had a "darker, angrier alter ego"

According to The Hollywood Reporter's August 9, 2022, report, the six women told the news outlet that the actor reportedly acted very differently in front of them and actors and executives on the sets.

They stated that Savage's eyes would allegedly go "dead" all of a sudden, and he supposedly started acting harshly with them. With others, he was reportedly "charismatic" and "supportive."

One alleged victim claimed that she was suddenly fired from The Wonder Years reboot one day, and when she called Fred Savage to talk about it, he supposedly encouraged her, saying that she could take her career to LA.

Later, she was invited by the crew to a bar near the actor's residence. While she was in the restroom, Fred allegedly entered, forcibly kissed her, and tried to touch her inappropriately.

"We all felt supported by Fred. We truly thought he supported women. He told us he supported women. But this kind of support isn't real," one accuser stated.

After Fred Savage was fired from the show, he told The Hollywood Reporter that in his decades-long career, he had made sure to create a "safe" and "supportive" work environment for the cast and crew.

He also claimed that some of the allegations were seemingly untrue. Then Savage apologized for his actions that had "negatively affected" people.

The actor insisted that he would work on himself and change himself.

"There are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened. Any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many. I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone," the actor stated.

According to The New York Times's February 12, 2025, report, Fred Savage now runs Timepiece Grading Specialists, an Ohio-based watch grading and verification venture.