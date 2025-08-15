“About a f***ing movie critic?”: Quentin Tarantino finally reveals why he pulled the plug on the movie critic project

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick attend the "Elemental" screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino has confirmed that he will not be moving forward with The Movie Critic, which was once expected to be his tenth and final movie. Speaking at Italy’s Cinema Ritrovato festival, he explained why he pulled the plug:

“Every Tarantino title promises so much, except The Movie Critic,” he said. “Who wants to see a TV show about a f***ing movie critic? Who wants to see a movie called The Movie Critic? If I can actually make a movie or a TV show about somebody who watches movies interesting, that is an accomplishment."

His comments gave fans a clearer idea of why the director lost interest. While the project had already made headlines and early prep work had begun, Tarantino said the idea didn’t feel exciting enough to be the last film of his career.

The Movie Critic was going to follow a character inspired by a 1970s reviewer

Tarantino’s idea for The Movie Critic was set in 1977 and focused on a man who wrote film reviews for an adult magazine. The character was not based on a well-known critic like Pauline Kael, as some people thought. Instead, it was inspired by someone lesser known, who reviewed movies in a more underground or edgy space.

The critic in the story was supposed to be opinionated, funny, and sometimes rude. Tarantino said he liked the idea of exploring the world of movie journalism during that period. He had even begun the early steps of production, like location scouting in Los Angeles and planning for casting.

Tarantino lost interest in making the story his final movie

Despite writing the script and doing early prep work, Tarantino said he eventually lost interest. He explained that while he liked the beginning of the story, things changed as he got deeper into the writing. The second half of the script didn’t feel as strong, and he wasn’t excited about it anymore.

His quote—“Who wants to see a movie called The Movie Critic?”—makes it clear that he questioned the appeal of the project. Even though he had already done a lot of prep work, Tarantino decided not to move forward rather than make a film he wasn’t fully excited about.

This shows that Tarantino is taking his retirement plan seriously. He has long said he would make only ten movies, and he wants the final one to leave a lasting impact.

What comes next is unclear, but Tarantino remains active creatively

Even though The Movie Critic has been shelved, Tarantino is not stepping away from storytelling. He still writes books and often appears at film events around the world. He hasn’t said what his next movie idea might be, but fans are hopeful that he’ll return with something bold and unique.

Tarantino’s decision also shows that he wants to end on a high note. Instead of making a film that felt just “okay,” he’s willing to wait until he has something he truly believes in. For now, fans can revisit his past work while keeping an eye out for what could be his real final project.