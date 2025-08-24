90 Day: Hunt for Love - Tim Malcolm's relationship history explored

Tim Malcolm (Image via TLC)

Tim Malcolm was introduced to viewers in Hunt For Love, as he travelled to Colombia to meet his then girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona. While the relationship was short-lived, Tim Hunt has become one of the prominent faces of the 90 Day Fiance universe.

Tim Malcolm garnered considerable attention as he left Hunt For Love on his own. It left fans speculating about whether Tim is secretly dating someone or not.

While viewers are eagerly waiting for the big announcement in the reunion, Tim has had his fair share of relationships in the show.

90 Day: Hunt for Love: Tim Malcolm's dating llife explored

Veronica Rodriguez

Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez go way back to 2008, when they started dating. Tim was 28 at that time, while Veronica was 23. The couple’s budding romance went on strong for almost a decade, and that even led to an engagement.

However, the two eventually did not walk down the aisle. While the pair parted ways, the two continued to remain good friends.

Tim is also a father figure to Veronica’s daughter, Chloe. Viewers saw Veronica when she was a part of Before the 90 Days.

Jeniffer Tarazona

Tim seemingly found his dream girl in Jeniffer Tarazona. The two met through a website that is especially curated to meet Colombian women.

While Tim was initially hesitant and even thought that this might be a catfish situation, Jeniffer turned out to be humble. Tim also won her heart as he bought a huge teddy bear for her daughter when they met.

However, there was soon trouble in paradise as the two argued due to Veronica's presence in Tim’s life. The two later reunited in 90 Day: Hunt for Love. The two eventually parted ways as the differences between them increased due to the past.

Linda Ramirez

Tim started dating a Colombian woman, Linda Ramirez, after his split from Jeniffer. The two met on the same website. Linda was 23 and Tim was 41 at that time.

Differences between the couples increased due to distance as Linda was staying in the States during that time. Although they later moved in together but the wide age gap became a problem and they eventually split.

Luisa Beltran

Tim and Luisa Beltran started dating during 90 Day: The Single Life. They started dating soon after they met at a singles event, as they were old friends.

While the relationship was short-lived, Luisa went on to question Tim’s sexuality and even admitted that she thinks he might be gay.

Mei Tang

While it took Tim considerable time to find love in 90 Day: Hunt for Love, he soon found Mei Tang. However, Mei soon parted ways with Tim after two dates.

Tim later admitted that he parted ways with Mei so that she could pursue 90 Day alum Rob Warne. While talking about the split, Mei stated on the show,

“So for Tim and I, I’m a little sad and disappointed, but he kind of needs to work on self-esteem and self-love. So Tim, I hope you get your s**t together with that.”

Rumored new girlfriend

Tim Malcolm is rumoured to be dating someone, but the television star has not yet opened up much about it. Viewers are eager to know Tim’s relationship status in 90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell All. However, fans have been suspecting that the rumoured new girlfriend is none other than Tiffany Franco.

Not to forget, Tim has been posting a lot about Tiffany, addressing her as "wifey." In a recently released Instagram reel, Tim talked about Tiffany saying,

“She’s the most amazing person I’ve met in years” before telling her, “thinking of you amor.”

90 Day: Hunt for Love is available on TLC GO and YouTube TV. Stay tuned for more updates.