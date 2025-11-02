90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 finale recap: Darcey confronts Georgi over him wanting kids as Jasmine’s past with Gino shocks Matt’s family

Jasmine and Matt from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

In the season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev confronted unresolved issues in their marriage after Georgi admitted that thoughts about having children had been troubling him.

Meanwhile, Matt’s mother and sister were taken aback when Jasmine Pineda disclosed that she was still legally married to her ex, Gino Palazzolo, while raising her daughter, Matilda.

The episode, which aired on November 2, 2025, featured both couples facing personal and legal crossroads, leaving their relationships uncertain as they attempted to navigate complex emotional and family challenges.

Finale highlights of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9

Darcey and Georgi’s emotional confrontation

The finale opened with Georgi telling Darcey that he had been struggling with thoughts about parenthood since his sister asked if he wanted children.

He explained that ever since that conversation, the question continued to trouble him and did not give him “peace.”

Georgi explained that his uncertainty stemmed from family expectations, saying,

“I feel in a way that they're expecting me to have kids because that's how is our culture.”

Without hesitation, Darcey informed Georgi that she was unable to have children. She also pointed out to him that he was the one who had said that raising kids was "too expensive and too much of a responsibility."

After Darcey asked about the reason for his keeping his feelings so long, he answered that it was because the matter was "bothering" him all the time and that he had been wanting to tell her as his wife and best friend.

Darcey told him she wanted both of them to be happy, stating,

“You deserve happiness. But so do I. I can't give you what you really, really want.”

Their conversation became tense when Georgi accused Darcey of not listening as he tried to open up, expressing that it was difficult for him to share his feelings and that she would not let him “open.”

The argument ended when Darcey decided to walk away, telling Georgi that their relationship might not work. After she left, Georgi reflected alone that he needed to figure out what he truly wanted for himself, calling it a "breaking point."

In a separate moment, Darcey admitted she was uncertain about continuing the marriage and considered signing the divorce papers to end it.

Jasmine’s revelation about her past marriage

In another part of the episode, Matt confessed to his mom, Olimpia, and his sister, Rebecca, that he had "lied" about being engaged to Jasmine, disclosing that she was still married and that she was separating.

After that, Jasmine explained that her marriage to her ex-husband, Gino Palazzolo, was not yet official, saying that she had been in a relationship for five years, which had come to an end.

She said she was now "separating" from Gino and focusing on her relationship with Matt, emphasizing that her previous marriage was still being legally resolved.

Olimpia expressed disappointment, saying,

“I am very disappointed. I'm just going to have to give it to God.”

Rebecca was inquiring about the legal process, and Jasmine responded that she recently hired a lawyer but was dealing with a "complex" situation because she had her daughter, Matilda, during a legal separation with Gino.

She went on to say that according to the law, Gino is the one who is being considered as Matilda’s father and not Matt.

Rebecca replied that, under such a situation, as it stands now, Matt didn’t seem to have any legal rights as a father.

Jasmine agreed with her, saying that at the moment, Matt does not have any parental rights until the divorce and paternity case has been sorted out.

Olimpia became emotional after learning the full story.

“I want to support you and Matt too, but my heart is crying for my son,” she told Jasmine and Matt.

Olimpia concluded by saying she wanted her son and Jasmine “to do the right thing” and expressed her continued concern for their well-being.

Stay tuned for more updates.