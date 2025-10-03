CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: A person plays lottery at a store as US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California, United States on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

​The Georgia Lottery has confirmed that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Alpharetta, adding another significant win to the state’s lottery history.

The ticket matched the first five numbers in the latest Powerball drawing, missing only the red Powerball, which would have secured the jackpot.

Details of the Winning Ticket

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased at the Publix store located in Alpharetta.

While the jackpot prize for the drawing went unclaimed, this $1 million ticket is one of the top prizes awarded outside of the jackpot itself.

The Georgia Lottery has not yet released the identity of the ticket holder. As with all lottery winnings, the prize must be formally claimed before the winner can be announced publicly.

​How winners can claim their prize

In Georgia, winners of lottery games that win amounts of up to $600 can redeem them in person at any licensed retailer.

But for winnings of more magnitude, like this $1 million ticket, winners must go to one of the Georgia Lottery district offices or the Atlanta headquarters.

Winners can also mail in their claim.

Officials also remind the players that all prizes are required to be claimed within 180 days from the drawing date.

If the winning ticket is not submitted prior to the deadline, the money is reverted back to the lottery so it can be utilized for educational programs and other purposes supported by ticket sales.

Georgia’s lottery impact

The Georgia Lottery has a history of having large winners in both Powerball and Mega Millions delineations. In addition to these multi-state games, the state provides several in- state draw games and scrape- off tickets.

The finances raised from ticket deals remain habituated to support Georgia's HOPE Scholarship Program and Pre-K programs that serve scholars and families across the state.

This Alpharetta palm contributes to a tradition of Georgia players entering large prices, and it underscores the ongoing fashionability of Powerball among locals.

Though jackpot prizes are still uncommon, secondary prizes similar as these are awarded each over the nation every delineation, icing the wide influence of the lottery system.

The Powerball jackpot continues to pille up as no one's ticket hit all six figures in the last drawing. The top prize now stands to grow before the coming listed drawing.

Players across Georgia and the rest of the country will have another chance at the top prize when the next drawing takes place.

Until now, the Alpharetta Publix is among the adding number of retailers linked with dealing winning Powerball tickets, an achievement that also includes prices for the store.

Retailers dealing winning tickets generally get commissions from the lottery, earning a price for businesses and players likewise.

While the Georgia Lottery delays for the claim of this $1 million winner, officers encourage players to double-check their tickets and play responsibly.