YouTuber Dae Library complained of "a stabbing pain" in his heart days before his death

Dae Library was a first-generational YouTuber, (Photo via Instagram/@buzzbean11)

South Korean YouTuber Na Dong-hyun, aka Dae Library, was found at his residence in Seoul on Saturday, September 6, 2025. According to The Daily Beast, he complained to his fans about struggling with a lack of sleep two days before the incident. In the final broadcast, he told his fans,

"My heart feels a stabbing pain."

Dong-hyun further mentioned in the same broadcast that he was functioning on only three hours of sleep as he was busy attending the Seoul Fashion Week. The outlet additionally stated that the YouTuber had been live for over five hours at the time. He reportedly said,

"I think I slept for about three hours after getting my hair and makeup done from morning."

According to local law enforcement officials, he was already dead when they discovered him. Police arrived at the YouTuber's house after he missed a meeting, alerting his friends, who then contacted the emergency services. They have stated that no suicide note or indication of foul play could be determined. In a statement reported by Dexerto, the police said,

"There is currently no suspicion of foul play. We are considering the possibility of death from an underlying illness and plan to determine the exact cause through an autopsy."

According to authorities, the current investigation was based on whether the YouTuber passed away due to an existing illness or not.

Exploring more about the late YouTuber Dae Library

Dae Library was a broadcaster who had reportedly been in this field since the 2000s. He started his YouTube channel back in 2010 and currently has more than a million subscribers. The content that YouTube made mostly revolved around livestreams, commentary, and gaming broadcasts.

In the year 2015, he tied the knot with fellow YouTuber Yumdeng, but the marriage did not last long. The former couple ended up going through a divorce in 2024, after spending about eight years together.

As far as the YouTuber's demise is concerned, many of his colleagues had taken to social media to share tributes. On September 7, YouTuber Kim Seong-hoi shared a photo from the late broadcaster's memorial site. Recalling his experience with Dae Library, Kim wrote,

"Through my senior, I learned about the world of game broadcasting and dreamed of becoming a game broadcaster. Before any path becomes a road, someone must have been wounded and fallen while pioneering it, making it a place that was not a path for anyone."

Comedian and YouTuber Kim Dae-bum stated that the demise of the YouTuber was quite shocking. The comedian even claimed that many fellow comedians received assistance from Na Dong-hyun when they were first starting their journey on YouTube.

The news about the tragic demise was announced on September 6 and shocked the entire community. According to reports by chosun.com, Dae Library could also be considered as a first-generation YouTuber, because he started when the platform had not gained much relevance.

According to the police, the case surrounding the YouTuber's demise is an ongoing investigation and further details will be updated.