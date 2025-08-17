“Doesn’t get enough credit for how much motion he has”: Netizens react as thousands of Yeat fans show up to the rapper’s video shoot in Cologne

Yeat’s Surprise Cologne Video Shoot Sparks Massive Crowd (Image via Getty)

Rapper Yeat drew an enormous crowd in Cologne, Germany, after announcing a last-minute video shoot for his track “COME N GO.” Thousands of fans gathered in the area to take part in the filming, quickly turning the location into a high-energy scene. Videos circulating online show large groups of people chanting Yeat’s name and surrounding the artist as production took place. The unexpected turnout sparked strong reactions across social media, with many praising Yeat’s growing influence and noting that he “doesn’t get enough credit” for the level of support he continues to generate.

lowkey he doesn’t get enough credit for how much motion he has now https://t.co/L9ULhV1sIq — ✱ (@moneyjumpin) August 17, 2025

"lowkey he doesn’t get enough credit for how much motion he has now," an X user commented on Yeat’s popularity and impact.

Online debate erupts over Yeat’s Cologne video shoot turnout

Reactions online ranged from skepticism to full admiration as footage from the Cologne video shoot went viral. Some users downplayed the turnout, suggesting that large crowds could form for almost any celebrity and arguing that the enthusiasm didn’t necessarily reflect Yeat’s star power.

"And people were thinking Drake had MJ type of motion. Even weak ass rappers like Yeast can pull a crowd over there. Half those people would pull up to see any type of celebrity and the other half just follow large crowds," an X user commented.

"The amount of influence this man has is so crazy," another commented.

"hes so big in europe," one wrote.

"i gotta give this Man his credit brah," another mentioned.

Several users praised him directly, noting that he deserves more credit for the fan support he commands, while others described the atmosphere as having “cult energy” and expressed excitement for the upcoming "COME N GO" music video.

"cult energy radiating from germany rn... might have to drop by cologne and turn it into a ghost town," a user wrote.

"COME N GO Music video is gonna be insane. Hope everyone enjoyed themselves out there," another commented.

The Cologne video shoot served as a clear display of Yeat’s growing reach and the intensity of his fan engagement. With anticipation now high for the “COME N GO” visual release, the event has further cemented his presence as an increasingly influential figure in rap.