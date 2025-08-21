Yarely Ashley Hermosillo GoFundMe raises over $14,000 for grieving husband and child of influencer killed in Arizona road rage incident

Yarley Ashley Hermosillo's GoFundMe page is seeking help after the influencer was shot dead (Image via Getty)

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was shot dead last week, on August 15, 2025, and a GoFundMe page has been launched now to help her husband, Daniel Salgado, and their son.

Notably, Yarely was 27 at the time of death, and the Glendale Police Department has already taken a suspect named Jesus Preciado Dousten into custody. Multiple charges have been imposed on Jesus for being allegedly involved in the case, including second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, the fundraiser has been started by an individual named Cryshan Lopez from Arizona. The description says that Yarely Ashley Hermosillo lost her life when she became a part of a road rage incident that originally happened between other people, and she had nothing to do with the same.



“Yarely’s greatest joy in life was being a mother, and she poured her heart into caring for her little boy. As our family grieves this heartbreaking tragedy, we are asking for support to help ease the financial burden her husband now faces – covering funeral expenses, as well as providing for their young son during this difficult time,” the page says.



The fundraiser stated that while a particular amount will never replace the position held by Yarely in everyone’s lives over the years, it will help the family to continue living normally without her presence.

The description additionally expressed gratitude to all those who helped in the celebration of Yarely’s life, and the prayers and donations that have been sent by people ever since the news of the influencer’s death went viral. The page aims to accumulate $16,000, and donations worth more than $14,000 have been made, as of this writing.

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo was shot dead when two people argued: Shooting incident explained







A report by AZFamily on August 19, 2025, stated that Yarely was accompanied by her partner when she was shot dead. The incident emerged from a situation when the drivers of two pickup trucks had a dispute for undisclosed reasons.

The vehicles were reportedly moving on the Camelback Road towards the east side, and a few moments later, Yarely Ashley Hermosillo arrived at the same spot in her Chevrolet. Notably, Jesus Preciado Dousten stopped by a red light, and the other person, whose identity remains unknown, was waiting in the right lane.

As per AZFamily, the argument between the individuals continued, and Dousten eventually fired his gun towards the driver’s side of his truck. The bullet ended up hitting Yarely on the head, and her partner immediately started driving towards a hospital.

While Ashley Hermosillo was announced dead, her husband and their son, who was sitting in the back, managed to survive without being injured. Before Dousten’s arrest, the police officers discovered two more weapons inside his residence.

Yarely built a huge fan base on TikTok and Instagram over the years. She shared several videos of food items in the latter, where she accumulated around 144,000 followers. She posted similar content on Facebook, and also operated a YouTube channel for the last seven years.

Dousten remains in police custody, and his court appearance date has not been finalized so far.