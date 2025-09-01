Will Todd and Julie Chrisley leave Tennessee? Move to S.C. still uncertain

Todd and Julie Chrisley balance current commitments with uncertain future plans

Julie Chrisley has found comfort in her current surroundings, but uncertainty remains about whether she and Todd Chrisley will finally make the move to South Carolina. Since their release in May 2025, they have been rebuilding their lives, based in Tennessee.

Their ongoing media commitments and television plans have turned what once seemed like a straightforward departure into a wait-and-see scenario. Julie emphasizes enjoying her current surroundings, but Todd has recently expressed a wish to return to Charleston and explore new endeavors.

The Chrisleys weigh their future between Nashville life and a potential return to Charleston

Since Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025, the couple has settled back into life in Nashville. Julie Chrisley, in a candid interview with PEOPLE, has voiced strong contentment with the area. She highlighted the convenience of walking to local restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios, and visiting her best friend nearby, describing the lifestyle as

“a new start and a new beginning that I’m so excited about and grateful that I’m able to live”.

Meanwhile, Todd Chrisley has publicly hinted at a different vision. He told PEOPLE,

“When are we going back to South Carolina? I think that’s going to depend on how things fall with production and other projects that we’re working on right now”.

Earlier, during a Good Morning America special, he shared his longing to return to Charleston, saying,

“I think we will always have a presence in Nashville, but I have a pull for Julie and I to go back to South Carolina, to Charleston, to that area.”

His idea includes acquiring a mansion, converting it into a hotel, and building a reality show around the project. Other outlets note the couple’s hopes to relocate to their home state and undertake the hotel conversion project, although timelines remain vague and closely tied to their television work.

Further, PEOPLE reports reaffirm that the new Lifetime series The Chrisleys: Back to Reality has cameras already rolling in Nashville. That production, alongside other ventures, appears to anchor them to Tennessee for the time being.