Why was popular skincare product Neutrogena Makeup remover wipes recalled? Reasons explained

A beloved skincare staple is disappearing from shelves after safety alarms sounded over contamination. Kenvue Brands, LLC has issued a recall of batches of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra‑Soft Cleansing Towelettes affecting thousands of units distributed across four states. The FDA, in its enforcement bulletin, confirmed the action. It is urging shoppers to verify the packaging before using the product.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II after tests found Pluralibacter gergoviae contamination in makeup wipes distributed across four southern states

The recall encompasses 1,312 cartons, each holding 25 packs of 50 wipes and bearing lot number 1835U6325A. It reaches shipments distributed to Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Testing by the manufacturer uncovered traces of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that can cause infections in people with compromised immune systems or chronic health conditions.

A recent NIH report underscores that although Pluralibacter gergoviae infections are infrequent, they can still present a threat to people with weakened immune systems. A study published in the Journal of Pediatric Infectious Diseases warns that exposure to the bacterium may trigger an array of complications from distress and urinary‑tract or eye infections to, in the most severe cases, sepsis.

First pulled from shelves on September 19, the product was later, as reported by WCNC Charlotte, reclassified by the FDA on October 3 as a Class II recall, indicating a health risk. Analysts at Melbec Microbiology in the United Kingdom have voiced increasing concern within the cosmetics sector, pointing to the bacterium's rising resistance to preservatives and its capacity to trigger infections in individuals.

However, Kenvue hasn't yet published any directions for consumers who still possess the recalled goods. In the meantime, health officials are urging anyone with the affected items to cease using them and to dispose of them safely.

