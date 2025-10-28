"Why the testing was performed?": Trump's MRI not "part of a routine screening", says Dick Cheney’s former cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at Akasaka Palace on October 28, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Trump is on a visit to Asia that takes in the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, followed by a trip to Japan and South Korea ahead of the APEC meetings. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Ever since Donald Trump’s MRI news broke, it has been creating a furore on the internet about the status of the President’s health. On October 27, Trump revealed that during his most recent health check-up at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center a few days ago, he underwent an MRI.

As per USA Today, the President declined to reveal the results of the imaging test.

In addition to netizens weighing in on the revelation, an expert is now sharing his knowledge on a President’s health and procedures related to screening.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who has been a cardiologist to former Vice President Dick Cheney, spoke to CNN about Trump’s MRI.

While slamming the secrecy behind the advanced testing, he said,

“What prompted the concern that would take him in a relatively unscheduled way to Walter Reed, for this testing? Why didn't they tell us that? Why didn't they disclose that he was tested when Doctor Barbarella issued his report after the president's visit? And now, why won't they tell us exactly why it was tested, why the testing was was performed. And the results? I think, without that, then there's really no trust.”

Dr. Reiner was referring to the statement given by Trump’s physician Dr Sean Barbabella, who had said following the President’s visit to Walter Reed that it was a part of a “scheduled follow-up evaluation,” and that the President “continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” as per BBC.

Dr. Reiner, during his conversation with CNN, further targeted the communication surrounding President Trump’s hospital visit, and remarked,

“It's not part of a routine screening examination. There's been a really a lack of candor coming from the White House about this. When they announced that the president would visit Walter Reed at the beginning of this this month, initially said it was for his annual checkup. But when they were reminded that that's not due until April, they said, ‘okay, it’s for routine semi-annual checkup.’”

🚨HOLY SHIT. Dr. Jonathan Reiner - Dick Cheney’s former cardiologist - just said Trump’s secret MRI could reflect a showing of neurological symptoms.



Reiner says MRIs are only ordered when SOMETHING wrong - and the White House is hiding why.



Why is Jake Tapper silent now? pic.twitter.com/HQMEDEwkrJ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 27, 2025

President Donald Trump’s MRI has become a contentious issue on social media

President Donald Trump opened up about his MRI in a conversation with journalists on the Air Force One before leaving for Japan, according to USA Today. As per the news outlet, Trump could be heard saying,

“I did, I got an MRI, it was perfect…I think they gave you a very conclusive...Nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you. And if I didn't think it was going to be good...I wouldn't run..The doctor said some of the best reports for the age.”

However, netizens were not convinced, especially after listening to Dr. Jonathan Reiner’s perspective on the testing.

Entrepreneur and commentator Ed Krassenstein took to X to share the clip of Trump speaking about his MRI, and questioned,

“MRIs are not routine. They are given when a problem is suspected or in order to rule out a condition. We need more transparency. Why was the MRI given?

BREAKING: Trump admits that he was given an MRI during his October Walter Reed visit.



MRIs are not routine.



They are given when a problem is suspected or in order to rule out a condition.



We need more transparency. Why was the MRI given? pic.twitter.com/g4W7dpIdVp — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 27, 2025

Another netizen expressed his surprise at the entire situation, and remarked,

“WOAH: Trump just accidentally let it slip that he got an MRI scan at Walter Reed recently. His team claimed his visit was for a regular physical but MRI scans are not done at a routine physical. They’re for diagnosing serious conditions. Very weird…”

As netizens seem to be questioning the status of Trump’s health, the newest revealation comes amid reports of a chronic disease that the President was diagnosed with earlier in the year.

As per BBC, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is a result of blood pooling in the legs when it cannot be pumped back to the heart.