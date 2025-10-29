Why is Flau'jae Johnson under fire? LSU star faces backlash for her reaction to idea of Charlie Kirk's statue on campus

Flau'jae Johnson's response to a teammate’s Charlie Kirk tribute call sparked a heated online debate and mixed reactions

LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has sparked a torrent of discussion after she weighed in on Landry's plea to erect a monument honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The idea was aired at a Turning Point USA gathering in Baton Rouge, where Landry urged his supporters to make their campus the first to memorialize Kirk, who was tragically shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Johnson reacted on X (Formerly Twitter) with a string of question marks, then clarified she didn't want any followers who backed Kirk's rhetoric, which she called racist and discriminatory. Her firm stance went viral in a heartbeat, drawing a flood of reactions, from both supporters and critics. Although she left the posts up, she later turned off comments, signaling that she remains steadfast despite the controversy gaining momentum. In her words:

"For the sake of clarity, if you align yourself with or endorse his racist rhetoric and discriminatory views toward people of color, I respectfully ask that you utilize the unfollow option at the top right of my profile."

Johnson's comments ignited a firestorm, sending the internet into a division and setting off a wave of responses that rippled through the media. While a sizable slice of users threw their weight behind her position, another faction lashed out, accusing her of stoking discord and flinging allegations that lacked any footing. The backlash swelled to such a fever pitch that Johnson eventually disabled the comment section on the post, a reminder of how online conversations can spiral when a contentious issue catches flame.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!