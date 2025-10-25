Why is Empire Distribution suing Lucki? Lawsuit over alleged breach of contract explained

American rapper and record producer Lucki performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Rapper Lucki is being sued by Empire Distribution for allegedly breaching the record label’s contract with the artist. On October 21, the distribution label filed a lawsuit against the rapper in the San Francisco Superior Court, claiming that by releasing his newest music with their rival label, UnitedMasters, Lucki has broken their agreement.

Lucki, whose real name is LC Camel Jr., first entered into an agreement with Empire in 2019. All of the rapper’s previous albums, such as Flawless Like Me, S*x M*ney Dr*gs, and Gemini! We're all released under Empire’s label.

The Chicago native’s deal with the distribution company was renewed after signing a contract in 2024, which provided Empire with the option to three additional albums, as per Complex.

According to the lawsuit filed by Empire, the company alleges that Lucki was paid around $10 million in advances since it joined hands with the rapper in a deal that granted them the exclusive distribution right to his music, notes the news outlet.

Empire Distribution alleges that Lucki attempted to break out of his contract with the company through a single-sentence notice “buried” in a letter

In their lawsuit against Lucki, Empire claims that the rapper attempted to terminate his option with the company in July this year, when his lawyer submitted a letter in which he “buried” a one-line termination notice, according to Complex.

The company notes that the letter’s contents were shared via email, in which the line containing the termination notice was missing, and alleged that this was done to mislead it into missing the option window, as per the news outlet.

According to the lawsuit filed by Empire, the letter sent by Lucki’s lawyer claimed that the deal the rapper entered with the company in 2024 was unfair to him. Empire states in the lawsuit,

“On or about July 21, 2025, Lucki’s counsel, David Wheatley of the firm Davis Shapiro in New York, transmitted by email a two and one-half page, single-spaced letter to Empire, in which Mr. Wheatley made a number of specious claims that the 2024 Recording Agreement was unconscionable and unfair to Lucki.”

While alleging that the tactics involved in sending the letter and the email were deliberate, Empire claimed,

“Lucki’s attorney, Mr. Wheatley, was deliberately seeking to hide the Option Cure Notice from Empire.”

More than a month after the letter was initially sent by Lucki’s lawyer, Empire stated that they were notified of their failure to exercise their option. Empire states in its lawsuit,

“On Aug. 26, 2025, Mr. Wheatley wrote to Empire that, as more than 30 days had passed since receipt of the Certified Letter by Empire, and as Lucki had not received any written notice from Empire exercising its option, the Agreement had, accordingly, expired.”

Meanwhile, Lucki’s attorney alleges that the rapper’s deal with Empire was truly “unfair” and the 50-50 profit sharing, which is a part of the deal, “far exceeds industry standards,” which is why the rapper wanted to end his relations with the label, notes Hot New Hip Hop.

Lucki went on to release a single, Not So Virgo of You with UnitedMasters on October 1, according to the outlet. The media outlet reports that Empire has filed seeking injunctive relief, as well as an upholding of the 2024 contract with Lucki. Empire also seeks that any new releases from Lucki be blocked.