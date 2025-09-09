Who was Valter de Vargas Aita? Girlfriend reportedly arrested after Brazilian bodybuilder stabbed to death

Valter De Vargas Aita (Image via Instagram/@valteraita)

Valter de Vargas Aita, a Brazilian bodybuilder, succumbed to his injuries after being being stabbed multiple times at his home on Sunday, September 7. His girlfriend, who was also stabbed and is currently in the hospital recovering from her injuries, might face charges related to Aita’s murder, as per Daily Mail.

The 41-year-old Valter de Vargas Aita was a personal trainer and athlete in addition to being a bodybuilder. According to The New York Post, Aita had won five state bodybuilding championships. He was also a runner-up at the World Fitness Federation in 2024.

On his social media pages, he posted about his achievements and motivated followers by posting incredible transformations.

He also shared his workout regimen and diet with his 11,000 followers on Instagram. He lived in Chapeco, in the region of Santa Catarina, Brazil.

What happened to Valter de Vargas Aita?

The Civil Police of Chapecó, where Valter de Vargas Aita lived, released a statement in which it said that an altercation broke out at the bodybuilder’s residence, as per People Magazine.

Horrific images released by investigators showed blood splattered on the floor and the walls of a corridor.

As per TMZ Sports, Aita suffered stab wounds to his abdomen, face, neck and back. He was pronounced dead when his body was found at the bottom of the apartment stairs.

At the time of the writing of this article, the investigation into Aita’s death is ongoing and the police are yet to find a motive.

Aita’s girlfriend, who also suffered serious injuries from stab wounds, was taken to the hospital, according to Daily Mail. She needed emergency surgery, and the publication notes that if she survives the surgery, she will be arrested as a suspect in the murder case.

While the 43-year-old woman was not referred to as Aita’s girlfriend in early reports, People Magazine notes that in later reports by the Brazilian media, she was referred to as the bodybuilder’s girlfriend.

As per the publication, Aita’s girlfriend will be taken into custody on a temporary arrest order. She is already facing a 15-year sentence relation to a warrant from a robbery resulting in death from Rio Grande do Sul.

The New York Post that Aita’s gym mourned the bodybuilder’s loss by remaining closed on Monday. As per the publication, the gym took to their social media to pay tribute to the athlete, and wrote,

“Forever in our hearts.”

Fans and followers of Aita have been flocking to his social media page since the reports of his death. Taking to the comments sections, a lot of followers have expressed their grief at the bodybuilder’s death.