Who was Donald McPherson? Tributes pour in as America’s last living World War II Navy ace pilot dies at 103

Donald McPherson (Image via Robbie Mouton/@X)

World War II veteran Donald McPherson recently passed away at the age of 103. Born on May 25, 1922, Donald was credited by the American Fighter Aces Association and the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum as America's last surviving "ace" pilot, having shot down five enemy planes.

According to The New York Post, he served on the USS Essex, an aircraft carrier operating in the Pacific theatre. He fought Japanese forces during the final years of the war.

Following the report of his death on August 14, 2025, tributes began to pour in. On August 15, the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum shared a statement from his children on Facebook, prompting an outpouring of tributes, with one user commenting:

"To his legacy and Fagen continuing to honor these great men and women along with bringing back Death and Destruction to speak to generations to come. Condolences to family, friends and other loved ones."

"The greatest generation," another user stated.

"A true hero from the greatest generation. I'm proud to have parents and grandparents that served proudly to save our country and way of life," another user wrote.

"Respect the Ace, a true American hero," another user remarked.

Other users also offered their respects, with many wishing for his peace.

"Soon The Greatest Generation will be gone.This world owes them a great debt!" one user said.

"What an amazing life experience, and lived long enough, to tell those stories to his family and friends," another user stated.

"My sincere condolences to Mr. McPherson's family & friends. A true hero. May he Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory," another use remarked.

About Donald McPherson

According to The New York Post, Donald joined the Navy at the age of 18 in 1942 and married Thelma Johnston on August 17, 1944, in Daytona Beach, Florida, and had four children.

Speaking about her father, Donald's daughter, Beth Delabar, in a statement to the Beatrice Daily Sun, remarked:

"It hasn't been till these later years in his life that he's had so many honors and medals and … spoke everywhere. But we always talked among ourselves that, when it’s all done and Dad lists the things he wants to be remembered for … his first thing would be that he’s a man of faith. It hasn’t been till these later years in his life that he’s had so many honors and medals."

In another statement to the outlet, Donald's son, Dean, said that after returning from World War II, his father continued a life of service.

"He was up to his eyeballs in service in all sorts of ways once he got back," said Dean McPherson, his son. "I mean, mail carrier, VFW, American Legion, Scouting, anything in the church or the community, he was right there in the middle of it."

According to his children in the aforementioned Facebook post, Thomas worked as a rural mail carrier with the US Postal Service, served as the Scoutmaster for Troop 280, and took an active role in coaching and organizing the summer ball program, expanding the number of teams so that more kids could participate.

He was also involved in the following activities:

"Volunteering at community events, raising and lowering the flags at the local cemetery, and cheering on the youth at their sporting events, and leadership in his local church. He worked the family farm for many years."

Donald McPherson was a combat pilot during World War II, flying the F6F Hellcat with the VF-83 squadron, Wonder Five division in battles against Japanese forces. He was also recognized with the Congressional Gold Medal and three Distinguished Flying Crosses.