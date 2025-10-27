Who was Al Davis wife? All about Carol Davis as widow of Raider’s owner passes away?

Carol Davis posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@raiders)

According to the team, Carol Davis, the former co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and widow of the team's legendary owner Al Davis, passed away on Friday at the age of 93.

Dubbed the "First Lady of Raider Nation," Carol was an important and stabilizing force for more than 60 years behind one of the most venerable franchises in the history of the NFL. Raiders paid tribute to her legacy and wrote:

"Carol provided unbridled support and unparalleled guidance to the Davis family and the Raiders organization for over 60 years. Her direct impact on the Greatness of the Raiders continues to be felt, cherished, and honored, and is woven into the fabric of this historic franchise."

Carol Davis has been affiliated with the Raiders since the early 1960s, when her husband, Al Davis, was the head coach and general manager for the team. Carol and Al were married in 1954 and shared a lifelong partnership built on respect, resilience, and a passion for each other, as well as the sport of football.

Following the death of Al Davis in 2011, Carol continued to be involved in the franchise with their son, Mark Davis, who became the owner. Although she preferred not to be in the public spotlight, Carol continued to be a respected figure at important franchise events.

More about Carol Davis’ Impact on the team and her health struggles

Her influence went beyond ownership. In 2020, Carol was the first individual to ignite the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium during the Raiders' first game in Las Vegas, honoring her late husband.

Carol also represented the team at other significant events in their history, such as the 2017 groundbreaking ceremony of the stadium, and in 2021, she represented the team again to honor former Raiders coach Tom Flores in his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Today Raider Nation mourns the passing of Carol Davis, the heart of the Silver and Black. Wife of Al Davis, mother of Mark Davis, and forever the First Lady of Raider Nation. Her grace, loyalty, and love helped build the legacy we all live for. Rest easy, Carol. The torch will… pic.twitter.com/Ve93GtUNtV — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) October 26, 2025

More than forty years ago, she survived a major heart attack and stroke, spending 23 days in a coma. She eventually emerged from the coma with her memory fully intact, and for decades she continued to accompany her husband and son to games.

On Sunday, Mark Davis memorialized his mother by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium ahead of the game for the team, a gesture that represents the lasting impact both of his parents had on his life and the team. A private service for Carol Davis is said to take place in Oakland, California, with a public celebration of life to follow.